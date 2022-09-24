Watch Nicola Coughlan Read the Opening Line from Bridgerton Season 3

During Netflix's Tudum event Sept. 24, Nicola Coughlan revealed exactly how season three of Bridgerton will begin. Get details here.

By Vivian Kwarm Sep 24, 2022 5:16 PMTags
TVCelebritiesNetflixBridgerton
Watch: Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!

Dearest reader, we've got a teaser. 

Bridgerton fans should start swooning over what to expect from the third season of the Netflix series, as Nicola Coughlan, who plays the beloved Penelope in the series, just gave us a sneak peek.

During Netflix's Tudum event Sept. 24, Claudia Jessie and Luke Newton, who play Eloise and Colin Bridgerton, respectively, are seen painting while having a chat about the upcoming season, when suddenly Nicola pops up asking the question we all obviously want the answer to: "Would you like to hear what I, I mean, Lady Whistledown has to say about Bridgerton season three?"

Luke's response is all of us saying, "Absolutely," while Claudia simultaneously says, "Yeah."

The three actors then call attention to a script that reveals the season three, episode one title. Nicola continues, "Bridgerton season three, episode one, ‘Out of the Shadows.' You wanna hear it?"

She goes on to read the first lines of what's to come in the upcoming season, declaring, "Dearest gentle reader, we have been apart for far too long. At last, London smart set has made its return and so too has this author. As the season begins, the question on everyone's minds is, of course: Which newly minted debutant will shine the brightest? The crop this year, appears to be rather dazzling indeed. Unfortunately, not every young lady can attract the light."

 

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

She then abruptly stops reading and says, "That's all you're getting."

Hey, we'll take it, Nicola!

Season three also stars returning favorites Jonathan BaileySimone Ashley, Luke ThompsonHannah Dodd, Ruth Gemmell and Polly Walker.

Trending Stories

1

JoJo Siwa Gets Her Hair Chopped Off by Girlfriend Avery Cyrus

2

How Adam Levine Went From Playboy Rock Star to Doting Family Man

3

Why Fans Think True Thompson Revealed Name of Kylie Jenner's Baby Boy

Nicola previously told E! News that the new season is "gonna be a lot different." She also noted that season three will show Penelope finally become a woman and "come into herself."

We'll see the transformation when Bridgerton season three premieres on Netflix.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Seasons one and two are available on the streamer.

Trending Stories

1

JoJo Siwa Gets Her Hair Chopped Off by Girlfriend Avery Cyrus

2

How Adam Levine Went From Playboy Rock Star to Doting Family Man

3

Why Fans Think True Thompson Revealed Name of Kylie Jenner's Baby Boy

4

The Crown Season 5 Will Be Here Sooner Than You Think

5

KTLA's Mark Mester Fired After On-Air Reaction to Co-Host’s Departure

Latest News

Emily in Paris Season 3 Finally Has a Premiere Date

The Crown Season 5 Will Be Here Sooner Than You Think

Bow Down to the First Teaser for the Bridgerton Spinoff

Watch Nicola Coughlan Read Opening Lines of Bridgerton Season 3

Paris Hilton Showcases Signature Style During Runway Return in Milan

Kim Kardashian Makes Runway Appearance at Dolce & Gabbana Show

Exclusive

Lisa Ann Walter Reacts to TikTok’s Love for Chessy