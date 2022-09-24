Paris Hilton Showcases Her Signature Style as She Returns to the Runway for Milan Fashion Week

Paris Hilton returned to the fashion catwalk for the first time in a year, walking the runway at Versace's spring/summer 2023 show in Milan, Italy.

That's hot.

On Sept. 23, Paris Hilton returned to the runway for the first time in a year, closing Versace's spring/summer 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week. The Simple Life alum showcased an ultra glam version of her signature look seen in the early '00s, wearing a plunging, sparkling pink mini dress, paired with bright pink fingerless gloves and a matching veil and stilettos.

"Sliving on the catwalk and closing the show for @Versace Spring/Summer 2023," Paris wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @Donatella_Versace for an iconic night! #ThatsHot #Sliving #Versace #MFW #Barbiecore."

The Paris in Love star, who last walked a catwalk at The Blonds' NYFW show in September 2021, was joined at the Versace presentation by fellow runway models Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, and Bella Hadid and sister Gigi Hadid. Sitting front row were fellow celebs such as model Camila Morronewhose ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio has recently been linked romantically to GigiNormani, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Graham.

photos
Paris Hilton Through the Years

See photos of Paris and other stars at the Versace spring/summer 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week:

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage
Bella Hadid
Estrop/Getty Images
Paris Hilton
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Estrop/Getty Images
Irina Shayk
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Ashley Graham
Estrop/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Camila Morrone
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Normani
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Chloe Cherry
Estrop/Getty Images
Donatella Versace

