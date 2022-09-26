This Duffel Bag Has 17,300+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews and It Comes in 20 Colors

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you travel a lot or you just prefer a larger to carry your essentials, a reliable duffel bag is a necessity for sure. However, "reliable" shouldn't automatically equate to "expensive." Thankfully, there are so many affordable finds on Amazon.

If you're looking for a great overnight bag that's durable to accomodate all of your needs and actually looks cute, you need to check out the Floless Travel Duffel Bag. It is great to bring to the gym, on a weekend trip, or as your airport carry-on. It even has a strap on one side that you can easily slip over your luggage handle, which makes maneuvering through the airport a lot easier. There are pockets on the inside and the outside to help you stay organized. The material is water-resistant and there are 20 colors to choose from.

This duffel bag is just what you need for travel, workouts, hiking, camping, and more. I'm not the only one who loves it. The Floless Travel Duffel Bag has 17,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.