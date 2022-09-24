Warner Bros. Denies Conflict With Olivia Wilde After Allegation of “Screaming Match” With Florence Pugh

Watch : All the Don't Worry Darling Drama: EXPLAINED!

The studio behind Don't Worry Darling is clearing the air.

Warner Bros. execs have denied any tension between the company and Olivia Wilde following a Vulture report that the director and actress Florence Pugh got in an alleged "screaming match" on the set of Don't Worry Darling, as an anonymous source told the outlet.

The source told Vulture that Pugh became fed up with Wilde's alleged absences from filming.

When asked to comment on the report, Warner Bros. co-chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy released a joint statement to E! News with only positive words to say about Wilde.

"We are so proud of the work that Olivia Wilde has done making this incredibly beautiful and entertaining film and look forward to collaborating with her again," De Luca and Abdy said. "The studio is very grateful and appreciative of the tireless support by Olivia in bringing her vision to life from production through release."