Constance Wu Says She Was Sexually Harassed by Fresh Off the Boat Producer

Constance Wu is coming forward.
In her upcoming memoir, the 40-year-old actress alleges that she was sexually harassed by a member of the production team during her first year with Fresh Off the Boat, per The New York Times. Constance alleges that the producer "controlled her, demanding that she run all her business matters past him and telling her what to wear," the NYT wrote in a profile of her on Sept. 23.
In one instance, she said she and the producer attended a sporting event together back in 2015, where the producer placed their hand on her thigh near her crotch.
E! News reached out to ABC but hasn't received a comment.
Reflecting on the alleged experience, Constance shared with the outlet that she felt "paranoid and embarrassed."
"Fresh Off the Boat was my first-ever TV show," she said. "I was thrown into this world. I don't have parents in the industry. And because I was 30, people thought I knew what I was doing."
She further spoke about the allegations at the Atlantic Festival in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 23, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I kept my mouth shut for a really long time about a lot of sexual harassment and intimidation that I received the first two seasons of the show," she said on stage. "Because, after the first two seasons, once it was a success, once I was no longer scared of losing my job, that's when I was able to start saying ‘no' to the harassment, 'no' to the intimidation, from this particular producer."
The 40-year-old continued, "And, so I thought: ‘You know what? I handled it. Nobody has to know.'"
Constance's memoir comes after the actress came under fire for posting a tweet in 2019 that said she was "So upset right now that I'm literally crying. Ugh. F--k" in response to the news that Fresh Off the Boat had been renewed for a sixth season on ABC.
While Constance's book is teased to be composed of 18 essays that "determined the direction" of her life, writing about Fresh Off the Boat and the tweet only came last after push from her editor, she told the NYT. Constance shared that she hesitated including those topics.
She later added, "I felt betrayed and trapped."
Constance's memoir Making a Scene will be published Oct. 4.