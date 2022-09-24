Leonardo DiCaprio's Ex Camila Morrone Attends Fashion Show With Gigi Hadid on the Runway

Watch : The TRUTH About Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid

Don't look up—because you might miss a crossover between Leonardo DiCaprio's ex and his rumored current flame.

Nearly a month after news broke that Camila Morrone had split with the Oscar-winning actor following four years of dating, the model was spotted sitting in the front row at the Versace fashion show on Sept. 23. Interestingly enough, Gigi Hadid—who has been linked to Leo since his breakup with Camila—walked the runway at the Milan Fashion Show event.

For the occasion, Camila, 25, donned a black corset top with sheer paneling. She paired the sultry look with matching wide-legged trousers and pointed heels.

As for Gigi, the 27-year-old strutted down the runway in a hooded black dress with an asymmetric neckline and cutout. She was joined by a slew of familiar faces on the catwalk, including Paris Hilton, Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski and sister Bella Hadid.

The runway show comes just a week after Gigi and Leo, 47, were spotted together in New York City. "They have hung out several times and he is interested," a source recently told E! News, though noting that the two are not in an "exclusive" relationship. "Gigi is having fun with it. She is not interested in anything serious."