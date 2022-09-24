Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Sale: Kiss It Better With These 50% Off Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It feels like there's a new celebrity beauty brand every day, but Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin have won over shoppers with accessible prices, high-quality formulas, and an inclusive shade range. If you want to refresh your beauty routine or just stock up on your longtime favorites, Rihanna has blessed us all with the Fenty Fam Sale, featuring major makeup and skincare deals.
Everything is 25% off sitewide at Fenty Beauty, no promo code needed. Then, there are some other must-haves on sale for 50% off. That's not all though. Try out a new shade of lipstick, restock your Fenty Skin staples, ditch your tired makeup brushes for some fresh replacements, and get your glow on with some lit-from-within highlighters all created by the one and only Rihanna.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Discounts
Fenty Skin Mini Skin Must-haves 5-Piece Face + Body Set
This five-piece body care set has $93 worth of products, which you can get for just $46. Here's what you get:
- Total Cleans'r, which removes dirt, oil, and long-lasting makeup without harshly stripping or drying out your skin.
- Fat Water, which is the do-it-all toner/serum hybrid that "targets pores, improves the look of dark spots, brightens, smooths, and fights shine," per the brand.
- Hydra Vizor: a 2-in-1 sunscreen-moisturizer that's lightweight, oil-free, and doesn't leave a whitecast on ski or flashback in photos.
- Instant Reset, which gel-cream moisturizer that's super hydrating.
- Butta Drop, which is a whipped oil body moisturizer.
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Cream: Doubletake Lip Duo
This duo has two new shades of the popular creamy lip color, Cupcakin (a dusty pink) and Bubble Binge (a hot pink). These formulas deliver full-coverage and zero shimmer.
Fenty Beauty Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick
Give your lips a dose of sheer color and lots of shine with this lipstick, which comes in 10 easy-to-wear shades. A Fenty Beauty shopper said, "The shine is AMAZING!!! & it's sooo smooth on my lips. I'll definitely buy more shades of this!"
Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
This eyeshadow palette has everything you need to create a wide variety of looks ranging from subtle to glamorous. There are nine different palettes to choose from.
A shopper reviewed, "I have treated myself to two of these - both cool tones. They're now among my favorites! The cool shades are not just a dressed up brown, which is a pleasant change. Very wearable for daytime to work or play, or amped up for evening. The formula is smooth, doesn't fade, and blends easily."
This whipped oil body cream is formulated tropical butters and oils to deeply condition your skin with long-lasting hydration that never feels sticky. If you love the product and want to keep buying it, you can just get the refill, which saves you some money instead of buying a whole new body cream.
A Fenty Beauty shopper raved, "Rihanna ought to be ashamed of herself for making a product this good! Baby girl snapped with this one! I used this for the first time and my skin was in heaven! It was moisturizing, rich and creamy. It wasn't too greasy and was instantly absorbed. A little went a long way! I love it!"
Another fan of the product shared, "My daughter told me to try this product. I've tried similar products but never liked them because they were too heavy and greasy/sticky feeling. I LOVE BUTTA DROP. The texture is so creamy. There oils and creams make my skin feel soft and smooth. There is no greasy or sticky feeling. It is the best body cream I've ever used. That's saying a lot because I'm 70 year old."
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
This is one of the most-beloved Fenty Beauty products. This lip gloss delivers explosive shine in eight universally flattering shades handpicked by Rihanna herself. The formula is super conditioning and it's not sticky at all.
A shopper shared, "This lip gloss is long lasting and creamy! I don't go anywhere without it and it also smells so good!!" Another said, "This is by far the best lip gloss I have used it has such a high gloss smooth shine. It goes well with any lipstick or alone by itself. The gloss is so long lasting as well." La La Anthony and Remi Bader have recommended this to E! shoppers.
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen with Niacinamide
This moisturizer is super-hydrating, yet it feels light as air on the skin. It brightens up your complexion while minimizing the appearance of pores and providing sun protection, the brand claims. It does pill or ball up when you wear it under makeup and it doesn't flashback in photos.
A Fenty customer gushed, "I have never consistently used a skin care system, but this has become a nonnegotiable in my daily routine. My skin feels and looks the best it has in years." Another said, "Best moisturizer I've ever bought. I have sensitive skin and it doesn't bother me at all!"
"This moisturizer is my go-to and the only one I use. Only within a week my dry skin became super soft throughout the day and gradually became softer in general. This product is great I can't stress this enough and this does not effect your makeup at all. I'll put makeup on right after and my whole look is perfect," a fan of the product shared.
Fenty Skin Buff Ryder Exfoliating Body Scrub with Superfine Sand + Fruit Enzymes
Buff away rough, dry skin to get soft, smooth skin with this exfoliating body scrub. It's made with salt, sugar, and fruit enzymes. It's incredibly effective without being harsh on your skin.
A Fenty Skin shopper said, "This is my first time using a body scrub, and I must say I love it. It really had me falling in love with my skin. It left my skin feeling soft, smooth and supple. I can't stop rubbing my hands on myself. I really love the way it makes me feel." Another shared, "This product will have your skin glowing and smooth like a baby's bottom."
Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Powder
You're gonna want to keep one of these in every bag you own. It delivers an instant refresh, absorbing shine, and diffuses pores to give you that on-the-go photo filter effect. If you want to stay photo-ready 24/7 like Rihanna herself, this powder ensures that you are shine-free in an instant. This translucent powder is traceless on all skin tones without caking, clogging pores, creeping into fine lines, or disturbing makeup, per the brand. In fact, it actually extends the wear of your foundation, in my experience.
"I am an MUA and I loved using this on my clients for a wedding I recently did. I had one very oily client and after dabbing her oil with a sponge I applied this with a puff and literally it was like magic (if I believed in that). I was amazed! The oily spot went completely matte. This product should be hyped up way more. It's very good product," a makeup artist shared.
Fenty Skin Pre-Show Glow Instant Retexturizing 10% AHA Treatment + Reusable Applicator
Get a smooth, glowing complexion in just one minute with this 10% AHA exfoliating treatment. It brightens and refines the appearance of pores to improve skin's texture over time, according to the brand. This exfoliating comes with a reusable applicator.
A shopper said, "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT. It helps so much with my hormonal acne and legit makes me glow. thank you Riri." Another revealed, "My skin has never felt softer and has a beautiful glow after using the Pre-Show Glow! New skincare must have!"
Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner
You won't worry about sweating, yawning, or getting caught in the rain when you wear the Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner. This formula is smudge-resistant and it's water-resistant. Fenty beauty has 20 matte, shimmer, metallic, and glitter shades to choose from for effortless no-limit looks that last.
A Fenty shopper shared, "I was looking for a liner that would stay on all day without fading or smearing, I finally found one!! Thank You!!"
"This eyeliner is perfection ! The color is bold, it applies smoothly, and it doesn't run. I've been looking for a gold eyeliner forever. Love it and don't hesitate to purchase," another shopper advised.
Fenty Skin Hydra'Reset Intensive Recovery Glycerin Hand Mask
If your hands are dry, you need this in your life. It's an overnight treatment that deeply moisturizes and nourishes your skin while you sleep, according to the brand. Apply it nightly to your hands before bed. If you want to intensify the experience, you can even put on some moisturizing gloves to lock in that hydration.
A fan of the product shared, "Winter can be brutal on the skin but this product has makes my hands soft and silky! Love the product and packaging!" Another advised, "This Hydra'Reset is absolutely AMAZING! It's makes your hands instantly soft unlike any moisturizer I've ever used! Do yourself a favor and pick this up!"
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer
The Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer is creamy, crease-proof, and long-wearing. It feels light as air, but you can build up the coverage to your liking. It's available in 50 matte shades. This is just what you need to brighten your under eye area.
A fan of the product raved, "Amazing! I hate wearing a full face of makeup just to run errands Fenty has figured out the magic potion of concealing!!! This concealer is magic I use five droplets on my hyperpigmentation and boom they are invisible and it blends with my natural skin tone so flawlessly!!! I love this product thank you."
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
This high-impact liquid lipstick is long-lasting and so weightless that you won't even feel like you're wearing makeup. There are nine liquid lipstick shades to choose from.
Why is this a must-have? A Fenty Beauty shopper said, "I have worn this several times at home to test it and it lasted for 9+ hours (including 2 meals and several cups of coffee) without needing touch ups and it didn't bleed."
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
If you're having trouble finding the perfect foundation, then you need to check out the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation because there are 50 shades to choose from. Nope, that's not a typo. There really is a ton to choose from. This product has a soft matte finish that's easily buildable. Plus, it's resistant to sweat and humidity and it won't clog pores, per the brand. This one is a winner all around.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder
This is a product that I have been continuously restocking since its debut. Extend the wear of your makeup and get that filtered, photo-ready look every single time you use the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder. It blurs the appearance of pores, wrinkles, and fine lines while minimizing shine. There are a bunch of shades to choose from. I've used so many setting powders and this is the only one I'm loyal to. It's a game-changer, for sure.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
This ultra-blendable, skin-smoothing foundation delivers the natural finish you desire with long staying power in 50 different shades. The Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation instantly evens out the skin without clogging your pores or settling into fine lines, per the brand. The foundation has skin-loving ingredients, including Grape Seed Oil and Sodium Hyaluronate, which provide hydration, according to Fenty Beauty. It gets even better though. This formula is sweat-resistant and humidity-resistant.
Fenty Beauty shoppers love this foundation for it's skin-like finish, with one writing, "This is such a nice finish, isn't heavy on the face its just like having really nice, clear skin." Another declared, "This is literally the best foundation I've ever tried. It matches my skin tone PERFECTLY, it blends so well, it melts into my skin to look like my actual skin! Love love love!"
Fenty Beauty Baby What It Dew Travel-Size Makeup Refreshing Spray
Use this hydrating spray under makeup to prep the skin for foundation or over makeup to instantly refresh the skin throughout your day.
A customer said, "Leaves your skin glowing, super hydrated and not to mention it smells amazing and leaves you looking so gorgeous after. I use it after applying my Fenty foundation and it helps it set in and I also use it throughout the day as well to keep fresh. Definitely recommend this spray!!"
Fenty Beauty Bomb Posse Mega Mix + Match Eyeshadow Palette
You just found your new everyday eyeshadow palette. It's a limited edition, mega size set with 12 smooth, super blendable, crease-resistant, long-lasting shades. The range includes matte, shimmer, and metallic shades that you can wear on their own or mix together.
"This palette is absolutely amazing!! the shades are very natural & we can do so many beautiful makeup looks and the pigmentation is incredible," a customer shared in a review.
Fenty Skin Travel-Size Start'r Set
Cleanse, tone, and hydrate your skin with three simple steps. This set is ideal for travel. It's also the perfect introduction to a new skincare routine without the commitment of buying full-price products. The Total Cleans'r removes makeup and cleans the skin without stripping or drying it. Fat Water is the do-it-all toner serum that targets pores and improves darks spots while it brightens, smooths, and fights shine. The Hydra Vizor is a 2-in-1 sunscreen/moisturizer that's lightweight, oily free, and it's truly invisible on all skin tones.
"They feel and smell good. I noticed a difference in my skin within the first week of using these products," a customer said. Another remarked, "Wow, I immediately noticed a difference in my face. Will definitely be ordering again."
Fenty Beauty Portable Contour & Concealer Brush 150
This brush is just what you need for precise, effortless, sculpting, concealing, and contouring when you are on the go. The retractable brush has a cover, which means you won't get any makeup all over the inside of your bag. You will never leave at home without this.
A shopper raved, "This is the best!! This brush gets the job done and it's small enough to fit any bag. Love it!!!" Another said, "Love it! Perfect design for the purse!"
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Fenty Icon The Fill Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick
This lipstick is highly pigmented and low maintenance with long-lasting wear. These lipsticks have a creamy, semi-matte finish that moisturizes and conditions your lips with Vitamin C and Vitamin E. There 9 shades to choose from in addition to Rihanna's favorite, MVP. The cool thing about Rihanna's new Semi-Matte lipstick is that it's refillable. Whenever you're out of lipstick, you can use the case you already have instead of buying a whole new lipstick.
A Fenty Beauty shopper urged others, "1 Million Percent Buy EVERY COLOR," explaining, "Now look. I have worn lipsticks but THESE are BEYOND. They are pigmented! Creamy and Matte ( if that is even possible) and simply Amazing.. I started with the first 5 colors.. I will be buying the others before they sell out! I was BLOWN Away. Great formula and worth every penny!"
