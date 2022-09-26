Kevin McHale Gives an Update On a Potential Glee Revival

Don't Gleek out, but Kevin McHale is talking about a Glee reboot.
The actor, who played Artie Abrams on all six seasons of the Fox musical series and recently competed as Chick-Li-Fay on RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, knows fans have been clamoring for an update on William McKinley High School's finest.
However, sorry Gleeks, the outlook doesn't sound particularly promising.
"I don't know if that would ever happen as a TV show or a reboot-type thing," McHale exclusively told E! News. "I don't think that would ever happen. Well, you know, until Ryan Murphy says so."
But don't get it twisted, McHale is adamant that the bond between he and most of his former Glee castmates is as strong as ever.
McHale said he sees Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel, "every couple of weeks" and McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang and also competed on the current season of Secret Celebrity Drag Race, recently announced a new joint podcast called And That's What You Really Missed, premiering Oct. 31.
McHale, who was only 21 years old when Glee premiered in 2009, explained that going through such a pop culture whirlwind—especially on a show that meant so much to so many different people—bonded the group of young actors intrinsically.
"We all grew up together. We grew up doing this really insane and unique thing," he said. "It wasn't even just shooting a TV show together. It was a TV show that became weirdly successful all over the world for different groups of people who didn't normally have something like this on network TV."
One person McHale hasn't exactly kept in touch with, however, is Lea Michele, who played Rachel Berry and is currently starring on Broadway in Funny Girl. McHale said "I don't have any plans" to see the production, adding, "I haven't talked to her in a while, to be honest."
Still, McHale has no doubts that his former co-star knocks it out of the park.
"She's obviously extremely, extremely talented," he said. "I'm sure she's f--king phenomenal in it. Are you kidding me? She could do the role in her sleep."
As for McHale, despite being eliminated on the Sept. 23 episode of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, he still spoke highly of the experience—and how it's changed the way he moves.
"There's a little extra sway in my hips when I'm walking even out of drag. I don't know what happened," he said. "I had the time of my life. Every moment of every day there was just so nice. It was such a great, supportive, queer crew of people."
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.