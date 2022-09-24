Florence Pugh Shares Photo With Olivia Wilde Amid Don’t Worry Darling Gossip

All is well in the town of Victory.
Florence Pugh shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Don't Worry Darling, out in theaters now, including one image with director Olivia Wilde—who has been the subject of rumors regarding onset drama with the actress. The Midsommar star shared a screenshot of a monitor which shows her in character alongside Wilde, who also acts in the movie, while tagging the director in the Instagram post.
While Pugh did not mention Wilde in her accompanying thank-you post, she did thank her styling team, fans and the movie's crew.
"We met so many talented people, visited some insane locations, worked hard in the desert dust and looked good whilst doing so," Pugh captioned her Sept. 23 Instagram carousel. "Thank you to all those who have bought tickets and those who have already seen it - whenever I watch massive impressive movie moments on massive screens I always remind myself that there is a boom just inches from the frame I'm watching. Or marks on the floor just below the actors waists."
Pugh posted photos she had taken on set during filming, which showed the actress taking goofy selfies during her hair and makeup sessions or the crew out in the desert.
"It's crazy to think that each set up and scene takes a large portion of a day to execute, and on this one.. there was a lot to execute!" She wrote. "Explosions, car chases, cocktail balancing, underwater sequences, running, drinking, more running.. This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times."
Pugh concluded, "For that I will always be grateful. To all of you who helped make this, your dedication and love was seen daily - thank you."
The Little Women actress has been absent from some promotional appearances, including missing the movie's press conference at the Venice Film Festival due to Dune: 2 filming obligations, leading some to speculate there was tension between Pugh and Wilde, who has shut down the rumors in previous interviews.
"As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself," Wilde said during the Venice Film Festival press conference on Sept 5. "I don't feel the need to contribute. I think it's sufficiently well-nourished."
Another voice who reaffirmed that nothing was amiss on set was the film's cinematographer Matthew Libatique.
"This was probably the most harmonious set I've ever been on," Libatique said on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen podcast. "Olivia built a team that believed in her and she believed in each and everybody on the set… When I hear that there are rumors of acrimony on the set, I reject it. It wasn't apparent at all."