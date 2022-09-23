Joe Jonas Reveals Major Update About the Jonas Brothers’ Next Album

Watch : Sophie Turner Steals the Show at Jonas Brothers' Surprise Concert

We're a "Sucker" for this Jonas Brothers news.

On this new music Friday, JoBros fans are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. The group posted a pic on on Sept. 23 of them in a studio on Instagram, with the caption "Making the new album." As if that wasn't exciting enough, Joe Jonas delivered a mic drop when he commented, "You mean finished the album." Cue squeals of joy!

Fans went nuts in the comments on the post, not knowing whether to believe Joe that the album is finished or the Jonas Brothers account saying it is being worked on.

The new album will be the trio's first new one since 2019's Happiness Begins. That album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 414,000 units sold. The album was the group's third chart-topping debut, according to Billboard.

More recently, they dropped the single "Who's in Your Head" in Sept. 2021 and wrapped their 2022 Las Vegas residency.