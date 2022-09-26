How Amanda Seales Uses Her "Superpower" to Get People Laughing and Thinking Differently

Watch : How Comedian Amanda Seales Tackles Hot Topics

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

Comedian Amanda Seales isn't afraid to go there.

As in, any number of topics like politics, Black history, voting and other issues that others in her field might shy away from.

"Every comic has their own style," Amanda, who is hitting the road this fall with her Black Outside Again and Smart, Funny and Black tours, told E! News in an exclusive interview. "The way my comedy brain works is that I can look at things that are going on in the zeitgeist that some people may feel like are too hot topic and maybe too touchy and find a way to make it palatable to at least get people thinking differently."