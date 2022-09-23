Adam Devine Has a Pitch Perfect Response to Adam Levine Cheating Allegations

Watch : Sumner Stroh & More REACT to Adam Levine's Cheating Denial

Adam Devine has a pitch: Stop confusing him with Adam Levine. Please.

Though the two stars share a similar name, the Pitch Perfect alum made it clear that is not the Maroon 5 frontman in a hilarious Instagram featuring wife Chloe Bridges.

"Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong," he wrote, before referencing recent allegations that Levine had cheated on his wife, Behati Prinsloo. "I am not Adam Levine. He's a different guy and a worse singer. We are however naming our future baby Sumner."

The jab comes after Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed she had a relationship with the rocker—and that he was trying to name his baby on the way with Prinsloo after her.

For his part, Levine has denied having an affair, but admitted that he "crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."