Adam Devine Has a Pitch Perfect Response to Adam Levine Cheating Allegations

Adam Devine has a pitch: Stop confusing him with Adam Levine. Please.
Though the two stars share a similar name, the Pitch Perfect alum made it clear that is not the Maroon 5 frontman in a hilarious Instagram featuring wife Chloe Bridges.
"Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong," he wrote, before referencing recent allegations that Levine had cheated on his wife, Behati Prinsloo. "I am not Adam Levine. He's a different guy and a worse singer. We are however naming our future baby Sumner."
The jab comes after Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed she had a relationship with the rocker—and that he was trying to name his baby on the way with Prinsloo after her.
For his part, Levine has denied having an affair, but admitted that he "crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."
"In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he shared in a statement on Sept. 20. "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility."
This was not the first time Devine spoke out about people mixing him up with Levine. In 2019, he joked on an episode of A Little Late with Lilly Singh that "every time, I do a stand-up show, there's definitely a handful of people in the crowd that are like, 'Oh, he looks horrible. Did he gain 60 pounds and lose 11 inches? Adam Levine does not look proper.'"