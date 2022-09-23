Pierce Brosnan Raises Eyebrows With Candid Thoughts on Daniel Craig’s James Bond Movie

Pierce Brosnan has no time to not tell it like it is.
The former James Bond star—who played the character in four films staring from 1995 through 2002—shared his honest thoughts on the Daniel Craig's most recent and last movie as 007.
"I saw the last one," Pierce said of No Time to Die in a Sept. 22 GQ interview, "and I saw Skyfall. I love Skyfall. I'm not too sure about the last one."
While he hinted that the film wasn't exactly his favorite installment, he did go on to pay a compliment to his successor, saying, "Daniel always gives of his heart."
"Very courageous, very strong," he continued, before cryptically trailing off, "But ..." The interviewer notes that Pierce never finished that thought.
And although Pierce tipped his hat off to Daniel, he also briefly touched upon his thoughts about who the next Hollywood star should be to take on the role—in short, he doesn't really have any preference.
"Who should do it? I don't care," he told the outlet. Per the writer, Pierce went on to note in a "tone that indicates it's maybe not actually that interesting," that "It'll be interesting to see who they get, who the man shall be."
Despite his non-opinion on the matter, he did go on to send his love to the next Bond, simply saying, "Whoever he be, I wish him well."
In the last year, many stars have been rumored to be in the running for the role of the spy. Some of the names include Regé-Jean Page, Henry Cavill and Miles Teller (whose grandmother gave a sweet endorsement to him on Instagram).
No one has been confirmed as of yet, but whoever it is, they already have Pierce's blessing to get them through.