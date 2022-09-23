Pierce Brosnan Raises Eyebrows With Candid Thoughts on Daniel Craig’s James Bond Movie

Watch : Miles Teller's Grandma Hyping Him Up as Next James Bond

Pierce Brosnan has no time to not tell it like it is.

The former James Bond star—who played the character in four films staring from 1995 through 2002—shared his honest thoughts on the Daniel Craig's most recent and last movie as 007.

"I saw the last one," Pierce said of No Time to Die in a Sept. 22 GQ interview, "and I saw Skyfall. I love Skyfall. I'm not too sure about the last one."

While he hinted that the film wasn't exactly his favorite installment, he did go on to pay a compliment to his successor, saying, "Daniel always gives of his heart."

"Very courageous, very strong," he continued, before cryptically trailing off, "But ..." The interviewer notes that Pierce never finished that thought.