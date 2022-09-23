Butter Boards Are TikTok's Latest Food Trend: Prepare to Melt Over This Dinner Party Staple

You butter believe there's a new food trend being churned out on TikTok.
If you take one look at the For You page on the video-sharing app, you'll notice that charcuterie boards are out and butter boards are officially in. The viral recipe blew up after it was posted by TikTok user @justine_snacks, whose real name is Justine Doiron, on Sept. 16, in which she broke down a step-by-step tutorial on how to make the appetizer.
"Have you heard of a butter board," she asked her followers in the Sept. 16 video, "I want to make them the next charcuterie board."
The food influencer then spread butter all over a wooden serving board and topped it with lemon zest, edible flowers, red onions and honey. Of course, her butter board wasn't complete without cutting thick slices of warm bread to dip it into.
"I just love the concept. It's by Josh McFadden," Justine said about the author's recipe from the cook book Six Seasons, "It's all about serving to a group of people...it just feels really communal."
Justine's video has most certainly hit the spot, as it's been viewed more than one million times and has been recreated by TikTokers.
And naturally, many have shared their food for thought on the viral recipe.
User @themodernnonna wrote, "A butter board is the most brilliant idea I have ever come across," while user @thecheeseplate noted, "Everyone is saying this is the new charcuterie board but I kindly disagree. Cheese and butter can live in harmony! That being said I love butter and all for this new creation."
One of Justine's commenters replied, "no TY I don't trust double dippers. I'd do this for myself though."
"Communal? Nope that all for me!!!" another of Justine's followers responded, to which someone else added, "I need this on my life!!"
@justine_snacks
I like this one idk I’m in a silly goofy butter mood? original sound - speed songs
Whether you love it or hate it, there's no denying that butter boards are easy to make, leaving room for only a small margarine of error.