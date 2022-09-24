Check Out The Big Bang Theory Stars, Then & Now

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Says BF Tom Pelphrey "Saved Me in All the Ways"

Bazinga, can you believe it's been 15 years since The Big Bang Theory premiered?!

On Sept. 24, 2007, the Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady-created sitcom about a beautiful aspiring actress moving in across the hall from two nerdy physicists debuted on CBS and was an instant hit, eventually becoming TV's most watched comedy. Fans couldn't get enough of the couples—Penny and Leonard, Amy and Sheldon, oh my!—or the cast, including Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki, became household names and some of the highest-paid actors on television.

The Big Bang Theory ran for 12 seasons before ending in 2019, with some cast members going on to earn Emmy nominations for their follow-up projects, while others entered new romances, and, oh yeah, one star became the new host of Jeopardy!