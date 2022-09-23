Irina Shayk Claps Back Over Emily Ratajkowski’s Nude Bathing Pic With Son Sylvester

Haters gonna hate, but not if Irina Shayk has anything to say about it.
Irina gave a fierce response after an Instagram commenter criticized fellow model Emily Ratajkowski over photos of her bathing with her son Sylvester, 18 months.
Emily posted the pics on Sept. 23 on Instagram showing her lying on her side in the bathtub, nude. Her son stands behind her with his back to the camera, and the model, 31, drew a heart over the toddler's butt. In the second pic, her son is leaning over her with his arm across her neck. She captioned it, "loml" (love of my life).
Emily, who is currently in the midst of a divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, had social media users divided with her bold post.
One commenter wrote, "not everything is for the internet. we get that you have to be naked for attention because your face is below average. At least respect your son's decency."
Irina came to Emily's defense and clapped back at the comment, writing, "why don't u fk off with ya bellow [sic] average personality?" Queer Eye's Tan France replied, "YES IRINA!!! couldn't have said it better maself."
Other celebrities offered support for Emily, including model Theodora Quinlivan, Vogue creative director Mark Guiducci, former adult film actress Jessie Andrews and model Alesia Noka.
Emily's artistic photo comes after the Gone Girl actress officially filed for divorce from her husband of four and a half years on Sept. 8 in New York Superior Court. News of their split initially broke in July, when a source told E! News, "Emily's really bummed about it for the sake of their son, but is trying to move forward and stay positive." The insider added, "It's been a few weeks now and she's taking it day by day but is definitely upset."
What else has Emily been posting about since the breakup? Well, the My Body author recently sounded off on the alleged Adam Levine cheating scandal on TikTok, siding with model Sumner Stroh, saying, "I don't understand why we continue to blame women for men's mistakes, especially when you're talking about 20 something year old women dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age."
She added, "Also, if you're the one in a relationship, you're the one obligated to be loyal so the whole other woman to blame, that's bad and it's literally designed to keep women apart."
Adam Levine has denied the allegations against him. "A lot is being said about me and want to clear the air," he posted on Instagram on Sept. 19. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."