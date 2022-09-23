Irina Shayk Claps Back Over Emily Ratajkowski’s Nude Bathing Pic With Son Sylvester

Watch : Emily Ratajkowski Officially REVEALS Pics of Her Baby Boy

Haters gonna hate, but not if Irina Shayk has anything to say about it.

Irina gave a fierce response after an Instagram commenter criticized fellow model Emily Ratajkowski over photos of her bathing with her son Sylvester, 18 months.

Emily posted the pics on Sept. 23 on Instagram showing her lying on her side in the bathtub, nude. Her son stands behind her with his back to the camera, and the model, 31, drew a heart over the toddler's butt. In the second pic, her son is leaning over her with his arm across her neck. She captioned it, "loml" (love of my life).

Emily, who is currently in the midst of a divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, had social media users divided with her bold post.

One commenter wrote, "not everything is for the internet. we get that you have to be naked for attention because your face is below average. At least respect your son's decency."