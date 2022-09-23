Meghan King and Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson Pack on the PDA During Steamy Night Out

Watch : Why Meghan King & Cuffe Biden Owens REALLY Split

What a rosy night in Las Vegas.

Before the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival kicked off on Sept. 23, Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King and Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson met up at a podcast party at the Green Valley Ranch Resort & Casino, where a match made in reality TV heaven was made.

According to a source, iHeartRadio producers set them up for Meghan's Intimate Knowledge podcast. But after the pair started hanging out together, sparks began to fly with the duo kissing during the night.

"Meghan arrived hand-in-hand to Crazy Horse 3 alongside Mike Thursday night," a separate eyewitness exclusively shared with E! News. "They snuck off to a table in VIP and were all over each other all night. Meghan was sitting on Mike's lap the majority of the night. Mike was very touchy feely with her."

The eyewitness added that the pair left together holding hands and "seemed very into each other."

But before jumping to any conclusions, a third source said their journey may end here. "They are not dating," the insider shared. "They are just friends."