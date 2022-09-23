The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Break Up 6 Months After Finale

It's the end of their journey as a couple for Clayton Echard and Susie Evans.
The Bachelor Nation couple announced they are calling it quits just six months after revealing they were dating during The Bachelor season 26 finale. "With incredibly heavy hearts, we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways," the statement began. "For anyone who has ever loved, knows this was a painful decision to make and not one taken lightly."
The exes continued, "We understand that there will likely be a lot of questions about this decision—social media is definitely a highlight reel and much of our experiences together we have kept private as I'm sure most can understand. But we will share this—although this last year together has brought us so much joy and so many laughs, there has also been a significant amount of pain."
Clayton and Susie, who had a rocky start during season 26 of the ABC dating show, expressed to their followers that the challenges ultimately became too much to over come, adding that they need to individually work on themselves.
"We know no healthy relationship comes without its struggles, but we've realized that we were not prepared for the external forces that hindered our ability to not only heal as individuals but also as a couple," the post continued. "We both are focused on continuing to work on ourselves, so we can be the best version of ourselves."
Shedding light onto the difficult time, the post continued, "This is not an easy time for either of us but we stand in support of each other and hope to see the other go on to find happiness and healing. Although Claysie is no more, we hope that our communities can support us individually as we move forward with love and respect for each other."
The pair thanked those who have supported their relationship along the way, adding, "It means so much more than you will ever know."
Fellow Bachelor Nation members showed their support with Nick Viall writing, "Wishing you both the best."
Former Bachelorette star Katie Thurston commented, "Supporting you both during what I know is a difficult moment right now."
The former NFL player got a lot of heat throughout the season from viewers who felt he was playing the final three women: Susie, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.
However, things only got messier from there when, at the season finale, Clayton sent home Susie, only to change his mind at the last minute and ask for his ex to return. Susie refused to leave with Clayton, forcing him to leave alone.
But their love story continued off-air with the pair rekindling their romance, and Susie telling viewers during the After the Final Rose, "We took time apart after the show and we reset. We're really happy, and we're happy to be here today."
It seems like their final rose has wilted, as only six months after it aired, Claysie is no longer.