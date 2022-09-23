How John Legend and Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Struggles Have Prepared Them for New Baby

While John Legend and pregnant Chrissy Teigen are excited for their baby to arrive, he said there’s “always a bit of cautious optimism, especially when you’ve lost one before."

John Legend and pregnant Chrissy Teigen can't wait to add another little legend to their family.

The EGOT winner reflected on how the couple has been feeling as they wait for their little one's arrival in a new interview for Sunday Today With Willie Geist.

"Oh, we're excited," John said in a sneak peek of the interview. "You know it's always a bit of cautious optimism, especially when you've lost one before. But we really feel excited."

And ultimately, the parents of Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, are looking forward to a new chapter. "It feels like we learned so much over the years through struggle and through the challenges that we faced," John continued. "And I think we've both grown so much. And we're ready. We're ready for a new baby in our lives."

Though it'll certainly be difficult once they're outnumbered. "Zone defense!" the singer teased to host Willie Geist. "No more one-on-one."

As for Chrissy—who lost son Jack at 20 weeks in 2020—she has remained candid about her fertility journey and road to expanding their family.

"Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions," Chrissy shared earlier this month at Propper Daley's "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit on Sept. 15. "It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn't either without any medical intervention." 

She added, "Let's just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance."

Looking back, she regretted labeling it as a miscarriage. "I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn't made sense of it that way," the Cravings writer added. "I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn't, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion."

John's full interview will air on the Sept. 25 episode of NBC News' Sunday Today With Willie Geist.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

