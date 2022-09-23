How John Legend and Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Struggles Have Prepared Them for New Baby

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion

John Legend and pregnant Chrissy Teigen can't wait to add another little legend to their family.

The EGOT winner reflected on how the couple has been feeling as they wait for their little one's arrival in a new interview for Sunday Today With Willie Geist.

"Oh, we're excited," John said in a sneak peek of the interview. "You know it's always a bit of cautious optimism, especially when you've lost one before. But we really feel excited."

And ultimately, the parents of Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, are looking forward to a new chapter. "It feels like we learned so much over the years through struggle and through the challenges that we faced," John continued. "And I think we've both grown so much. And we're ready. We're ready for a new baby in our lives."

Though it'll certainly be difficult once they're outnumbered. "Zone defense!" the singer teased to host Willie Geist. "No more one-on-one."