Proof Brian Austin Green’s 2-Month-Old Son Is His Mini-Me

Baby Zane has us seeing double.
Sharna Burgess, who welcomed her firstborn with Brian Austin Green on June 28, recently shared some footage of the little one to Instagram, and amongst all those sweet shots of Zane being kissed by his parents, fans couldn't help but notice the uncanny resemblance between the baby boy and his dad.
One user wrote under Sharna's Sept. 22 post, "He looks SO much like Brian." Meanwhile another dubbed Zane "Brian Austin Green 2.0!"
As for what Brian thinks? Just days after Zane was born, the actor exclusively told E! News that Zane is "a mixture of the two of us."
"Just like the other ones," Brian noted of his five children. "She has strong genes. I have strong genes. So apparently we're both mashed in there."
He is also father to Journey, 6, Bodhi, 8, and Noah, 9 (whose mom is his ex-wife Megan Fox) and 20-year-old Kassius (whose mom is Vanessa Marcil).
Sharna's Sept. 22 post served as an early celebration for Zane's approaching 3-month birthday. The Dancing With the Stars pro paired the footage with a message that reflected on the time that has passed since his birth.
"3 months of watching you grow, of being in awe of you and of experiencing a love like I've never known," she wrote. "Motherhood is by far the coolest thing I've ever done and I'm so grateful for all of it. The magic, the love, the fear, the sleepless nights and the memories of it all."
Sharna added, "I am the luckiest Mama in all the land."