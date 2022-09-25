Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Chase Stokes, Kaley Cuoco and a Bachelor Nation alum all showed off new hairstyles this week, while JoJo Siwa debuted a pixie cut.

Watch: JoJo Siwa Gets Her Hair CHOPPED OFF by GF Avery Cyrus

The biggest trend for fall? Changing up your signature look.

Several stars showed off major hair transformations this week, including Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, who shaved his head, and Bachelor Nation alum Blake Horstmann, who is now rocking platinum blonde locks after losing a bet. Plus, JoJo Siwa is sporting a pixie cut —trimmed by her girlfriend Avery Cyrus, and Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell is now a redhead.

Finally, Kaley Cuoco was ready for "a change," trying out a new color and cut, and we wonder what Lady Whistledown would have to say about Phoebe Dynevor's wispy bangs.

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

TikTok
JoJo Siwa

Another month, another hair transformation for the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star.

Siwa unveiled her latest look in a Sept. 22 TikTok, revealing that her girlfriend Avery Cyrus was the person responsible for her new pixie cut. In the video, the 19-year-old is sitting inside her walk-in closet as Cyrus snips off "big chunks" of her blonde locks.

"I was very scared every single time, but you know what? It's eventually gotta get there," Siwa joked. "We just kept going." While the haircut was "a little janky" at first, Siwa said, "in the end, it turned out amazing."

In another post, Siwa commended Cyrus' skills, writing, "I wasn't sure how it was gonna turn out… BUT IM SO HAPPY AVERY CRUSHED ITTTTTT." 

Getty Images / Instagram
Chase Stokes+

It looks like the "B" in John B. might stand for buzzcut.

The Outer Banks star debuted a brand-new hairstyle in a Sept. 22 Instagram post commemorating his 30th birthday. In the snap, Stokes is posing in front of a mirror with his hand on his shaved head. 

Instagram
Blake Horstmann

This Bachelor Nation alum is finding out if blondes have more fun.

Horstmann showed off his new platinum 'do on his girlfriend Giannina Gibelli's Instagram Stories on Sept. 22 and the couple revealed the dye job was the result of a bet they made and Horstmann. "I'm a man of my word," he said of the transformation.

The Behind the Rose podcast host turned to fellow Bachelor alum Elyse Dehlbom to dye his hair, while Gibelli provided moral support. "It's going to be great," the Love Is Blind star told her boyfriend. 

And when Horstmann revealed the final look, Gibelli gushed, "Every time I stare at him, it's like jaw drop."

 

BRAVO, Getty Images
Shay Mitchell

We wonder what "A" will think of this new hue.

The Pretty Little Liars alum said goodbye to her signature brunette hair and debuted her new red strands before attending Fashion Week's Fendi spring/summer 2023 show.

Mitchell offered her followers a behind-the-scenes look at her transformation on her Instagram Stories Sept. 21. "And we did it," the 35-year-old captioned a close-up video of her new 'do. "Jesus [Guerrero] talented at so many things and now that I know he can do color like this."

Instagram/Phoebe Dynevor
Phoebe Dynevor

Dear readers, one of Bridgerton's swans just debuted a trendy new 'do for the fall.

Dynevor showed off wispy bangs on Instagram Sept. 20, rocking the fringe in a series of photos from a wine tasting the 27-year-old attended with friends.

While Bridgerton fans are used to seeing Dynevor sport red hair as Daphne on the hit Netflix series, the actress dyed her strands a rich dark brown in July.

Rob Kim/Peacock
Kaley Cuoco

Talk about a big bang.

Cuoco was "ready for a change" and turned to her hairstylist Tommy Buckett to help her switch up her hair for fall and The Flight Attendant star documented the process on her Instagram Stories on Sept. 21.

"Can you handle this?" Cuoco asked Buckett, who responded, "Yes, I can. I'm just going to do a dark, golden-blond gloss on you. It's going to blend your natural [color] into these older highlights. It's going to give it some warmth, some light, some gorgeousness."

The result was a bronde color, a mixture of brunette and blonde, with Buckett also giving the 36-year-old's fringe a wispy update.

