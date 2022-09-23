The Bésame Cosmetics x Disney Villains Collection Is Wickedly Cute & Starts at Just $20

Mirror, mirror, on the wall, the Bésame Cosmetics x Disney Villains Collection has it all.

By Sophy Ziss Sep 23, 2022 8:02 PMTags
Ecomm: Besame Disney Villains

Mirror, mirror, on the wall, which makeup collaboration has it all? There's only one answer for the fairest in the land, and that's the wickedly cute (and limited time) Bésame Cosmetics x Disney Villains Collection. Whether you're a full-time Disney Adult or merely a dabbler, there's something in the line you'll love. Better still, you won't need to deceive an innocent young maiden to acquire it.

Let me just say: They truly went all-out for this collection. I cannot stress enough how detailed it is. For instance, each lipstick shade replicates the original ink of the film it's inspired by, and each bottle of polish includes a limited-edition character box and coordinated display stand for it. Each of the items in the 10-product collection honors the bold, daring, and memorable villainess in each of us. 

Also, this is a limited-edition drop. If you're interested in anything you see, pull the lever now. You'll be a poor, unfortunate soul if these sell out before you get your chance!

Maleficent Nail Polish

Channel your favorite dark fairy with this shimmering shade of holographic black, featuring Maleficent as the dragon in a blazing neon green to distinguish the bottle from the rest of your collection.

Ursula Lipstick

This bright red shade "pulled right from the animation color palette" includes a cool-blue undertone intended to complement almost any complexion.

The Queen Shadow Book

Each eyeshadow in this wickedly wonderful palette is inspired by not just the dialogue of Snow White, but the film's actual art. And of course, its design should keep out any unwanted intruders, no matter how much they may covet the array of matte and glittery shades.

Yzma Nail Polish

I am so deeply obsessed with this packaging that I want to write the designers a personal thank-you note. Modeled after the miniature bottle of poison from Emperor's New Groove, this vibrant magenta polish even includes a peel-off label that reveals the potion's true intentions. Yzma really is a hall-of-fame villain, and it's time she got her due. 

Maleficent Lipstick

This "wicked rose" shade is a faithful recreation of the one seen throughout the original Sleeping Beauty. True love's kiss sold separately.

Ursula Metal Compact

Plated in gold and finished with Swarovski crystals, the Ursula Compact is no ordinary accessory. It includes a shimmering gold highlight, but can be refilled with any of your favorite Bésame powders. It can also be worn around your neck to symbolize Ursula's capture of Ariel's voice, but I have the chills writing about that, so please just leave it on your vanity.

The Queen Nail Polish

Take a bite out of your fall style with this Poison Apple polish. After all, sparkling, blood-red nails are always in style. 

Maleficent's Ring

Flip open onyx stone on this gold-plated stainless steel ring to reveal "Black Rose," a woodsy-meets-floral perfume inspired by the story of Sleeping Beauty. Or just wear it to intimidate people! Your call. 

The Queen Lipstick

This regal, deep red shade makes every wearer the fairest one of all.

Ursula Nail Polish

This iridescent pearl shade adds a subtle-yet-special something to everyday looks. 

Now that you're all made up, complete your look with our Disney Parks Style Guide for celebrating spooky season like a pro.

