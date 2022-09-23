The Bésame Cosmetics x Disney Villains Collection Is Wickedly Cute & Starts at Just $20

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Mirror, mirror, on the wall, which makeup collaboration has it all? There's only one answer for the fairest in the land, and that's the wickedly cute (and limited time) Bésame Cosmetics x Disney Villains Collection. Whether you're a full-time Disney Adult or merely a dabbler, there's something in the line you'll love. Better still, you won't need to deceive an innocent young maiden to acquire it.

Let me just say: They truly went all-out for this collection. I cannot stress enough how detailed it is. For instance, each lipstick shade replicates the original ink of the film it's inspired by, and each bottle of polish includes a limited-edition character box and coordinated display stand for it. Each of the items in the 10-product collection honors the bold, daring, and memorable villainess in each of us.

Also, this is a limited-edition drop. If you're interested in anything you see, pull the lever now. You'll be a poor, unfortunate soul if these sell out before you get your chance!