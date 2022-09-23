Watch Hilary Duff Recreate 2008 Anti-Bullying Commercial Condemning Phrase "That's So Gay"

This is what dreams are made of.
Hilary Duff let the rain fall down by making a delightful callback to her iconic anti-gay bulling commercial from 2008 in a new TikTok. And helping her to recreate the beloved clip, were Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and his fiancé, Mark Manio.
The Sept. 22 video uses the original audio from the PSA which features two teenagers trying on tops in a clothing store, and using the word "gay" in a derogatory way, Lizzie McGuire steps in to educate the pair.
"Do you like this top?" Scott lip-syncs at the start of the clip, with Mark responding, "It's so gay. Yeah, it's totally gay."
That's when Hilary interrupts to school the duo.
"You know, you really shouldn't say that," she says. "Saying that something's gay when you mean it's bad, it's insulting."
And while the PSA has gone viral in the years following the original ad's release, it's what the Disney alum says next that made the video a famous pop culture reference.
In an effort to further drive in her point, the Younger actress illustrated just how insulting the word could be when it's directed at them.
"What if every time something was bad, everybody said, ‘That's so girl wearing a skirt as a top,'" Hilary says, referring to the girls' outfit. "Those are cute jeans though."
@hilaryduff @Scott Hoying & @markmanio410 ? original sound - hilaryduff
She then speaks directly to the viewers, explaining, "When you say, ‘That's so gay,' do you realize what you say? Knock it off.'"
Despite the commercial—which was made for the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network's (GLSEN) campaign—being made more than a decade ago, it's still a topic that's close to Hilary's heart.
She captioned the video, "@Scott Hoying & @markmanio410 tying the shirt on as a skirt/top made me say yes also 14 years later -still holds up."