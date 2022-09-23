Cameron Diaz Shares the Story Behind Her Star-Studded 50th Birthday Celebration

Cameron Diaz is spilling the details on how she tried to get out of celebrating her 50th birthday.
While The Holiday actress kept it low key for her 50th birthday, she revealed that if her husband, Benji Madden had his way, the party would have been a lot bigger.
"He loves a celebration," Cameron revealed during a preview clip for her Sept. 26 Rachel Ray Show interview. "And when we first met our first year together, he threw me three surprise birthdays for one birthday."
The Charlie's Angels alum jokingly added, "I was like, 'Would you please stop doing this!'"
And this year was no different, with the Good Charlotte guitarist trying to celebrate the birthday girl while she tried to avoid it.
"This year, because it was my 50th, he was very much like 'We have to do something' and I couldn't commit," the Bad Teacher star continued. "And he's like 'So what are we doing for your birthday?' And I'm 'Like let me get back to you.' I could see the panic coming in on his face a week before hand."
She added, "He was trying so hard, but I could see he was so panicked."
In the end the couple kept things intimate with dinner at Nobu Malibu accompanied by her sister-in-law Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, friends Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow, and singer Adele, just to name a few.
"So, we just ended up doing a dinner with a group of friends who were in town last minute and just had a nice little chill dinner," the actress explained. "It was really nice."
However, as the actress returns to acting—alongside Jamie Foxx in the Netflix movie Back in Action—she noted how supportive the musician has been revealing that the couple's 2-year-old daughter Raddix is coming along for the ride.
She said, "He's going to come with our daughter and we're going to all go together and make a movie in the U.K."
Cameron's full interview airs Sept. 26 on The Rachel Ray Show.