You'll Be Shook Up Over Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade's Latest Outing

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade enjoyed a day out in Los Angeles. See the pair out for a stroll below.

By Tamantha Gunn Sep 23, 2022 7:55 PM
Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade are giving us the blues—but in a good way.

On Sept. 22, the Euphoria star, 25, and the YouTuber, 22, stepped out wearing matching blue ensembles while taking his golden retriever, Layla, to the park in Los Angeles. 

Olivia wore blue shorts and a blue oversized sweatshirt, which read, "PEACE IS POWER," while Jacob matched in a blue sweater and beige sweatpants. Jacob completed his look with a blue bucket hat and matching tie-dye face mask. 

The pair's L.A. stroll comes more than four months after they were spotted out at the dog park with Layla and Olivia's rescue dog, Milo. For the May 10 outing, the Kissing Booth star kept it cozy in a blue Balenciaga hoodie, New Balance shorts and bright green sneakers. Olivia sported an oversized sweater, sheer tights, white tube socks and loafers as she used a ChuckIt! stick to throw tennis balls for the dogs.

At the time, an eyewitness told E! News the two were "very playful with each other and the dogs."

Jacob and Olivia first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted grabbing coffee together in December, a month after news surfaced that the actor had called it quits with Kaia Gerber. An eyewitness told E! News at the time that Olivia and Jacob were "flirting and smiling" during their coffee run. 

Since then, the beauty influencer and Deep Water actor have been spotted out on multiple occasions, including having dinner at an Italian eatery with friends on May 7 in West Hollywood. 

However, a few days later, a source told E! News that the pair are not dating.

 

