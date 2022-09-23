The MixtapE! Presents Shania Twain, Sam Smith and More New Music Musts

Watch : Shania Twain Teases Las Vegas Residency

After more than five years without new music, Shania Twain is back with a brand-new single titled "Waking Up Dreaming."

"I've spent the last couple years working away on new music, on my documentary, on the Vegas residency and it's been such a creatively fulfilling time for me," Shania wrote on Instagram. "I can't wait for this next chapter and 'Waking Up Dreaming' is just the start.⁠"