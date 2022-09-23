The MixtapE! Presents Shania Twain, Sam Smith and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
This music news impresses us very much.
After more than five years without new music, Shania Twain is back with a brand-new single titled "Waking Up Dreaming."
"I've spent the last couple years working away on new music, on my documentary, on the Vegas residency and it's been such a creatively fulfilling time for me," Shania wrote on Instagram. "I can't wait for this next chapter and 'Waking Up Dreaming' is just the start."
And it's just one of many songs that deserve a listen this weekend. See our picks for New Music Friday below.
Sam Smith feat. Kim Petras—"Unholy"
Described by Capitol Records as a "bold, ambitious departure" for the singer, Sam's new song delivers a multi-voiced, menacing sound collage with instant club appeal. "I've never had so much fun making a record," Sam said. "It was so cathartic and freeing to experiment like this and throw out the rule book. It has also been an honor to work with Kim and get to witness her brilliance. This song is about liberating oneself from the clutches of others' secrets."
Shania Twain—"Waking Up Dreaming"
For her first new single since 2017, the country music legend went big with a brand-new accompanying music video. "I can't wait to see you guys replicate these looks," she wrote on Instagram when teasing her pink hair and must-see matching pants. "You know I had to give you some more outfit inspo."
Kid Cudi feat. Ty Dolla $ign—"Willing to Trust"
Paving the way for his 10th full-length album titled Entergalactic, Kid Cudi's new song proves to fans that it's going to be worth the wait. "Entergalactic is everything I've always wanted to do, create a long-form visual companion to an album," he said. "Entergalactic is unlike anything I've ever done, certainly my most ambitious project to date; I can't wait for you to finally experience it."
Madeline Merlo—"Slide"
NBC's Songland winner is celebrating the release of her four-track EP with powerful female stories. If there's one song you listen to, make sure it's the playful title track co-written by Sam Hunt.
Red Hot Chili Peppers—"Eddie"
Setting the stage for the band's 13th full-length album, "Eddie" pays tribute to rock legend Eddie Van Halen. "Sometimes we don't realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die," Anthony Kiedis said of the rocker, who died in October 2020 at 65. "It felt good to be sad and care so much about a person who had given so much to our lives. Although the song doesn't speak to Eddie by name, it talks about his early days on the Sunset Strip and the rock n roll tapestry that Van Halen painted on our minds. In the end, our song asks that you not remember Eddie for dying but for living his wildest dream."
Cyn Santana—"Pégame"
In the latest addition to Cyn's collection of enticing and empowering anthems, the Latin music superstar's latest song aims to help embrace sexuality thanks to its edgier, sensual and tropical infused reggaeton.
Jake Miller—"Leave My Heart Alone"
While his relationship with girlfriend Brandi Burrows appears to be stronger than ever, Jake's newest track finds the singer struggling to get over an ex. "Since Based On A True Story was such an amazing staple in my career, I figured it needed a sequel," Jake said when teasing his upcoming album. "This is a perfect continuation of the story and evolution of my musical growth."
Ashe feat. Diane Keaton—"Love Is Letting Go"
After her brother passed a couple of years ago, Ashe began reading Diane's autobiography and learned that the actress had been through a similar experience. She wrote a song about the loss and invited Diane to sing it with her. What came next was a heartfelt collaboration that deserves a very special listen.
Brady Lee and Jake Banfield—"I Can Do This All Day"
Cheers to the new backyard vacation! Brady is transforming his hit single by adding another rising country artist to the track. "Hopefully this version reaches even more people, and that they jump on this train with all of us backyard vacationers," Brady said. "Jake is a beast and I'm not-so-low-key hyped that he agreed to do this!"
