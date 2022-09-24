We Asked a Sexologist All of Your Burning Questions About Sex and Wellness

Watch : Andrew Garfield Talks "Starving" Himself of Sex & Food for Movie Role

In the immortal words of Salt-N-Pepa, "Let's talk about sex, baby."

Sexual wellness can sometimes be left out of the equation when it comes to the self-care space, with the focus often being on exercise, eating healthy and having a 10-step skincare routine.

But sexologist Rebecca Alvarez Story believes that people are becoming more open to exploring and experimenting their body.

"Sexual wellness has been underrated forever," she said in an exclusive interview with E! News. "Things have improved, partially because of Covid. With people being home a lot, they were really craving connection. They were tired and under interesting relationship stressors. And a lot of what the world went through accelerated normalizing sexual wellness."

And, yet, Rebecca—who founded Bloomi, a clean intimate care line—thinks there's room for an improvement, admitting there still isn't "a complete normalization of it yet" because of cultural and generational taboos.