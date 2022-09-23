Why John Boyega Thinks Prince William and Prince Harry's Star Wars Cameo Was Really Cut

Watch : John Boyega Tells All on Filming "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

The Force wasn't with Prince William and Prince Harry.

John Boyega, who starred in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, recently spoke about the brothers' cameos in 2017's The Last Jedi, sharing his thoughts about why the royals didn't make it into the film's final cut.

"I'm sure they had their reasons," The Woman King actor said on Watch What Happens Live on Sept. 21. "I don't know, I don't know maybe the royal family was just 'nah, keep them out of the Star Wars universe.'"

Boyega, who spilled on the royal Star Wars cameos after receiving questions from WWHL callers, told Andy Cohen that the brothers were set to play Stormtroopers in the film, prompting the host to suggest viewers would have missed the cameos anyway, noting, "But we never would have known [who they were] because they were in Stormtrooper costumes."

However, the actor disagreed. Boyega replied, "There's something about royalty. It just seeped out of the suits." He also remarked that everyone knew it was the princes underneath the helmets when they walked on set.