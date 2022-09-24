Exclusive

Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter Reacts to TikTok’s Love for Her Parent Trap Character

Lisa Ann Walter shared her thoughts on her Parent Trap character Chessy becoming a fan favorite on TikTok. Here's what she had to say during an exclusive interview with E! News.

Watch: Lisa Ann Walter Talks Parent Trap Character's Fashion Influence

Lisa Ann Walter is embracing her role as a fashion trend setter.

During an exclusive interview with E! News, the actress, who stars in the hit ABC comedy Abbott Elementary, revealed how she felt after learning her character Chessy, from the 1998 comedy The Parent Trap, had become a Gen Z fashion esthetic on TikTok. "I think it's lovely, it never gets old," she shared. "When I was wearing the wardrobe at the time, I'm like 'Really? A big shirt that covers my waist? My pants that are right at my ankle? OK, Nancy, I'll wear whatever you want me to wear'."

Chessy, who was the live-in nanny for Nick Parker's (Dennis Quaid) daughter Hallie Parker (Lindsay Lohan), routinely dressed in baggy pants, a loose fitting t-shirt and an oversize jean jacket.

"But it works," Lisa's Abbott Elementary co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph chimed in. Lisa agreed, noting, "It's comfortable and I think your generation, the younger generations are so much smarter, in a way, then we are." 

She continued, "They're like, 'I'm not shoving my pigs in little pointy shoes with big heels. I'm going to be in comfortable shoes and like a floppy shirt and some comfy chino pants."

Watch
Lisa Ann Walter - 2022 Emmys E! Glambot

But where Lisa stands on actually seeing these Chessy inspired TikToks?

"I'll get on TikTok one of these days," the comedian confessed. "I'm sort of on there because Elaine [Hendrix], my bestie from The Parent Trap, dragged me into her TikTok world."

Lisa added, "I don't really do it yet, but I will."

Disney

However, if you're someone who has hopped on the Chessy train, Lisa wants followers to know she is more than happy to share those '90s inspired outfits on her Instagram.

"They're going to their first day of school and they send me pictures and I always repost them. Just know that," she shared. "If you send me a picture of you as Chessy, hashtag 'Chessy Forever', I am re-posting that on my social media. Go for it!"

Meanwhile, these days Lisa is still in the business of handling kids, playing a teacher at an underfunded Philadelphia public school in Abbott Elementary airing Wednesdays on ABC.

