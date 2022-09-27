How Idina Menzel Is Using Her Voice to Help Kids Step Into Their Light

Watch : Idina Menzel on Children's Book With Sister: "It Brought Me to Tears"

Idina Menzel has a voice and she's not afraid to use it.

On the big screen, the actress has brought magic to fans thanks to her performance as Elsa in Disney's Frozen. But long before becoming a huge star and Tony award winner, Idina worried her gift of singing would be too much for some.

"When I was a little girl, I grappled with the idea that I had something special and a gift to share, but was afraid of what sharing that would do in my life," Idina exclusively shared with E! News. "Would it invite scrutiny? Would people think that I was trying to take up too much space or trying to show off? I still grapple with it today."

The emotions helped inspire the new children's book Loud Mouse, which she wrote with her older sister Cara Mentzel.

In the lyrical picture book, a little mouse finds her big voice with the help of her supportive sister. While it's a children's book, Idina notes it's a story that aims to inspire people of all ages.