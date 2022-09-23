Why Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced She's Headlining 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Watch : Taylor Swift's Midnights Album: ALL THE DETAILS!

Have Swifties' wildest dreams just come true?

Taylor Swift fans are buzzing over the NFL's midnight announcement, which confirmed the organization had ended its long-standing partnership with Pepsi for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Moving forward, the NFL said, it has now partnered with Apple Music as its new sponsor.

After hearing this announcement, fans of T.Swift entered the chat. Why? If you're new to the Taylor Swift universe, let us backtrack for a second. Last month, Taylor surprised fans with news that she had a new album on the way—set to release on Oct. 21—called Midnights. So, it's no surprise the late-night announcement grabbed the attention of her fans.