Why Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced She's Headlining 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Amid NFL’s curious midnight announcement on Sept. 23, Taylor Swift fans have a new theory that she’ll be the performer for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. All the enchanting Easter Eggs below.

Have Swifties' wildest dreams just come true? 

Taylor Swift fans are buzzing over the NFL's midnight announcement, which confirmed the organization had ended its long-standing partnership with Pepsi for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Moving forward, the NFL said, it has now partnered with Apple Music as its new sponsor.

After hearing this announcement, fans of T.Swift entered the chat. Why? If you're new to the Taylor Swift universe, let us backtrack for a second. Last month, Taylor surprised fans with news that she had a new album on the way—set to release on Oct. 21—called Midnights. So, it's no surprise the late-night announcement grabbed the attention of her fans.

Taylor Swift Reveals First Song Title From Midnights Album

But that's not the only clue that the Grammy winner has something up her sleeve. As of yet, Taylor has not yet graced the Super Bowl stage due to her previous partnership with Pepsi's competitor Coca-Cola. Now that the NFL has gone in a new direction with Apple Music, however, Taylor is out of the woods.

While Taylor and the NFL haven't addressed the speculation, it's safe to say that fans are already showing their excitement about their theory online.

One fan wrote, "That's 100% a Taylor Swift superbowl halftime show hint. Posted at midnight. In the Midnights font. SEE YOU IN FEBRUARY."

Another tweeted, "The NFL and Apple Music put out those tweets at 12AM. That is not a coincidence."

We'll have to wait and see if Taylor snags the performance spot for now, but we'll be living in a midnight mayhem until then.

