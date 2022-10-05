Everything to Know Ahead of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Finale

Take a look back at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 must-see moments, from Sheree Zampino's debut to a Diana Jenkins and Sutton Stracke showdown.

The rollercoaster ride that has been The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is coming to an end. 

Granted, fans still have the reunion to look forward to—especially since Andy Cohen revealed that for the first time in Real Housewives history, the ladies did not take a cast photo together at the end—but today, Oct. 5, marks the show's season finale. 

Heading into the upcoming episode, the ladies are fresh off of their intense trip to Aspen, where Kathy Hilton had what several of them described as a "meltdown." The fallout has left Kyle Richards unsure where she stands with her sister, Lisa Rinna wanting to hold Kathy accountable and Erika Jayne eager for someone else to become the group's "whipping boy." 

There's plenty more to remember ahead of the finale, though. Lucky for fans, we've rounded up all of RHOBH season 12's must-see moments, from Melissa Etheridge inadvertently breaking up an argument to Garcelle Beauvais' unforgettable zinger.

Keep reading to relive them all. Then, tune in to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 finale tonight, Oct. 5, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Dorit's Robbery

The season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills gave viewers a horrifying look into Dorit Kemsley's Oct. 2021 home invasion. She, naturally, got emotional several times throughout the episode, especially while revealing that she had to plead for the robbers not to kill her. Since then, she's continued to document her healing journey on the show.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Diana's Connection to Kim Kardashian Uncovered

Diana Jenkins, the newest RHOBH star, made quite the first impression, revealing during her debut episode that she was actually hanging out with friend Kim Kardashian right before Kim's 2016 Paris robbery, where the Hulu star was held at gunpoint and robbed of nearly $10 million worth of jewelry.

"You know I was with Kim in Paris when she got robbed," Diana told a shocked Lisa Rinna. "I left the day before because I kept saying, 'I don't feel safe. I don't feel safe.'"

Bravo
Erika Shuts Down a Producer

Insisting "the facts are in my favor," while once again discussing her ongoing legal issues, Erika Jayne accused Sutton Stracke of speaking "very strongly on things that have been disproven." However, when a RHOBH producer asked how and when they were invalidated, Erika didn't give a straight answer.

"I don't know," she told the producer. "You'll have to go check all that s--t out, but it was disproven. So Bravo can do their due diligence. I don't really know."

Is this supposed proof available to the public? According to Erika, "Yeah, duh." And if anyone's interested in learning about her case, "Tell them to go f--king read everything that my lawyer has put out," she said to the producer. "They can answer their own f--king questions."

Bella Marie Adams
The "Dark" Drama

Crystal Kung Minkoff accused Sutton of saying something "very dark" during their season 11 exchange on racial stereotypes after Garcelle Beauvais brought it up seemingly out of nowhere (and, not to mention, told Crystal the conversation seemed like a set-up on her part). 

The feud over what exactly was said and Crystal's refusal to divulge details eventually established a divide in the group, with people like Erika sticking up for Crystal while others, including Garcelle, stood by Sutton's side. 

Erika Embraces the "Bully" Title

"They called me a bully in a court filing today," Erika said a few episodes into the new season. "Do you think I give a f--k? I wear that s--t like a badge of honor."

Referencing an unspecified legal filing, Erika continued, "They told me that I was, along the lines of my husband [Tom Girardi], I use his tactics of bullying, threatening and all this other s--t, and I said 'I'll take it.' I've been called worse. Women are supposed to be polite, quiet, sweet and agreeable until you get your f--king ass handed to you and then you're supposed to take it? Lying down? No, you have to fight for yourself because no one else is going to and if that makes you a bully, so be it."

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Neuro Brands, LLC
Diana's Shocking Past Revealed

In 2009, Diana released Room 23, a photography-centric coffee table book featuring several provocative and intimate images of stars like Lindsay Lohan, Ashanti, and even RHOBH's very own Lisa. The problem, Diana explained, was that nefarious allegations began circulating about her and the book's intention. A RHOBH producer cheekily asked, "So you're not an international sex trafficker and madam of high-class prostitutes?" to which a laughing Diana responded, "It's honestly so ridiculous that I can't even believe, actually, that it caught on."

But eventually, "truth prevailed," she added.

Sipa via AP Images
Erika Spices Things Up in the Bedroom

Erika has been getting her groove on amid her separation from Tom. As she put it during one episode, "I'm back in the dating pool, but I'm much more interested in having really good sex with nice people. And maybe some not-so-nice people."

Bravo
Diana vs. Sutton

A group dinner got heated while the the RHOBH ladies were vacationing in Mexico. Though the argument was initially between Sutton and Crystal, Diana later jumped in to back up Crystal's claim that Sutton had said she both liked and hated Crystal. By the end of the tiff, Sutton was full of rage and even ventured off to cry.

Bravo
Sheree's Debut

Sheree Zampino's first RHOBH appearance may or may not have reignited #Pantygate. Read all about the hilarious conversation involving Dorit's husband, Paul "PK Kemsley, here.

Bravo
Erika Curses at Garcelle's Son

In a moment that sparked widespread backlash, Erika drunkenly berated Garcelle's' 14-year-old son Jax, telling him to "get the f--k" out of his mom's birthday party. She eventually apologized.

Bravo
Diana vs. Sutton Round 2

In what was technically round three of Diana vs. Sutton since the ladies went at it at Garcelle's birthday party, the two sought to continue the conversation they had initially started at the celebration. However, they didn't make much progress, and at one point, Sutton and Diana were going back and forth in a conversation that can only be described as childlike. "I'm loyal to the end," Sutton said, to which Diana replied, "So you say." 

Sutton then responded "That I know," only for Diana to repeat "So you say," and before long, they had both repeated their respective phrases at least three times. 

Bravo
Lisa Kicks Sutton Out

Lisa Rinna threw Sutton out of her house after the Elton John Oscars party disagreement once again came up. Apparently upset that Sutton would mention Lisa's husband, Harry Hamlin—who attended the party with her—Lisa yelled, "Come after me as much as you f–king want, but do not bring up my children or my husband, period, end of story. And if you do, I will come for you to the end of days. If you come for my husband and kids, I will f--king hunt you down!"

Tommy Garcia/Bravo; Daniel Knighton/Getty Images
Melissa Etheridge Saves the Day

The Grammy Award-winning artist made a surprise appearance at Dorit's charity dinner and inadvertently saved the group—namely, Lisa and Sutton—from spiraling out of control à la season one's Dinner Party from Hell.

Bravo
Garcelle Snaps Back

Garcelle delivered one of RHOBH's most memorable zingers of all time on the Aug. 17 episode. The remark came after Erika accused Garcelle of pushing a "false narrative" that she was an alcoholic, adding, "Is that to make Erika look bad, or is that out of genuine concern?" Garcelle's response? "Erika, I don't have to make you look bad. You can do that on your own."

Bravo
Homeless Not Toothless, Toothless Not Homeless

Kathy Hilton lightened the mood after Garcelle and Erika's confrontation by once again misremembering the name of Dorit's charity, Homeless Not Toothless. At one point, she was just repeating "homeless" and "toothless" over and over, much to Garcelle's amusement.

Bravo
The Dreaded Aspen Trip

The RHOBH cast spent months teasing an explosive trip to the Colorado locale, and now we know why: Kathy's alleged meltdown. Several of the ladies—including her sister, Kyle Richards—recalled seeing her become extremely upset at a nightclub, and according to Lisa, things got even worse when the two went home early. Recalled Lisa, "She takes her glasses off, she throws them on the ground, she's jumping up and down breaking her glasses, she's pounding the walls and she's screaming she 'made Kyle.' Kathy's 'responsible for Kyle.' And she said, 'I will destroy Kyle and her family if it's the last thing I ever do.'"

