The Crown Season 5 Premiere Date & Everything Else We Know About the Show's Future

Watch : The Crown Season 6: Who Will Play Prince William & Kate Middleton?

All hail Imelda Staunton.

The Harry Potter actress is set to make her debut as Queen Elizabeth II in season five of Netflix's The Crown. And it seems we'll be bowing down to the new queen in under two months' time, as the streamer confirmed that the highly anticipated fifth season will premiere Nov. 9.

And it's not just a new Queen Elizabeth to expect, as, in tradition with the show, new actors are stepping into the roles of Prince Philip, Princess Margaret, Princess Diana and Prince Charles for seasons five and six. Elizabeth Debicki has already made a splash with her portrayal of Princess Di, as she's been spotted recreating some of the late Princess of Wales' most iconic moments—including her jaw-dropping revenge dress.

Will that scene appear in the upcoming new season—or will we have to wait for season six? Only time will tell.

Dominic West is playing Debicki's on-screen spouse, acting opposite his real son Senan West, who will play a younger version of Charles and Diana's oldest son, Prince William.