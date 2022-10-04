All the Off-Screen Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Drama to Catch Up on Before the Finale

Watch : Dorit Kemsley & Husband PK Address RHOBH Affair Rumors

On Real Housewives, the drama continues long after the cameras stop rolling.

Take The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, for example. Season 12 of the Bravo series saw Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kathy Hilton, Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino deliver plenty of memorable moments on the show, but also a fair share off-screen in the form of shady tweets and off-handed remarks in interviews.

If you've been unable to keep up, don't worry—we've rounded up everything you need to know just in time for the season 12 finale on Oct. 5 (and the highly-anticipated reunion to follow).

Keep reading to go inside the feud that formed between Garcelle and Erika courtesy of a back-and-forth on Instagram, discover the reason Dorit went off on one-time RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey, hear why Sutton came to Kathy's defense and so much more.