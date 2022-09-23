Boston Celtics Address "Unfortunate" Ime Udoka Controversy Following the Coach's Suspension

Watch : Kevin Hart & Kobe Bryant Went to Basketball Camp Together

The leadership of the Boston Celtics is addressing the media in wake of the controversy surrounding the team's head coach, Ime Udoka.

One day after the organization announced Udoka was suspended as head coach of the basketball team for violating team policies, Brad Stevens, president of basketball operations for the Celtics, and Wyc Grousbeck, co-owner of the team, spoke directly to the media to clear up speculation regarding the incident.

During the Sept. 23 press conference, Grousbeck said that when the team learned about Udoka's "potential situation," they brought in a respected law firm to conduct an investigation. He noted that the firm's probe concluded on Sept. 22 but the story was somehow the story was leaked to reporters, who shared the information with the public.

The owner also said that Udoka faces "a significant financial penalty" for "multiple violations" of Celtics policy and his future with the team remains up in the air and will be decided upon at a later time.