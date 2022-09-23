Khloe Kardashian "Still Crying" After Daughter True Thompson's First Day of Pre-K

Khloe Kardashian has reached a big parenting milestone: sending her kid off to school. See the colorful way she celebrated True Thompson's first day of preschool.

By Paige Strout Sep 23, 2022 4:49 PMTags
Kardashian NewsKardashiansCelebritiesKhloe KardashianTristan ThompsonEntertainmentTrue Thompson
Watch: Inside True Thompson's ADORABLE Cat-Themed Birthday Party

True Thompson has officially become a student.

Almost two months after Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's eldest became a big sister—the exes welcomed their son via surrogate in August—the 4-year-old had her first official day of preschool on Sept. 22. The Kar-Jenners always know how to make the most of any occasion, and Khloe went all out to celebrate her daughter's big day.

The Kardashians star surprised True with a colorful balloon display by Balloon & Paper and The Creative Heart Studio, which featured multi-color pencils spilling out into a stream of balloons. Other balloons on the display read, "First Day Of," and was topped off by a pencil decal that said "Pre-K."

The milestone was a bittersweet one for Khloe, though. "I'm still crying that she's in school," she commented on an Instagram post of the inflatable creation. "Thank you for making this day so special."

True isn't the only Kardashian grandchild who's started the school year, as Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream—whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna—began kindergarten on Aug. 30.

photos
True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Just a few days before True's first day, she and Dream bid farewell to summer in matching tutus and fairy wings for a fun play date on Sept. 21.

Balloon & Paper

Khloe shared adorable pics from the day on Instagram, writing, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."

In honor of the back-to-school season, check out other celeb kids' first day of school pics below.

Trending Stories

1

Nia Long's Fiancé Ime Udoka Speaks Out After Being Suspended as Coach

2

Nia Long Speaks Out After Fiancé Ime Udoka Is Suspended From Celtics

3

Kathy Hilton Throws Major Shade at Lisa Rinna After "Meltdown" Drama

Twitter
Ice-T

"Time flies.." the Law & Order: SVU star wrote on Twitter. "@BabyChanelworld 1st day of 1st grade today.. How about that… Wow." 

Instagram
Jenni "JWoww" Farley

"Back to school," the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star shared on a rainy first day. 

Instagram
Kailyn Lowry

"They all picked out their own outfits & @mellolowry picked out his shoes," the former Teen Mom star shared. "Happy first day to all the kids going back to school today!" 

 
Instagram
Jessica Alba

"my kind, intelligent, silly, cute (not so baby) girls started middle school and high school this week," the Honest Company founder wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Jessica Simpson

"These two had an amazing first day of school!" the fashion designer shared. "I'm so proud! Heart is full. Growin' up and ownin' it. Happy kiddos." 

Instagram
Nick Cannon

"Yesterday was the first day of 2ND GRADE for MR. GOLDEN CANNON!! (And he's only 5 years old!!!)," the Drumline alum, who shares Golden with Brittany Bell, wrote in an Instagram post. "Congratulations Champ!! I can't take none of the credit though! He gets his genius from his Mamma! @missbbell."

Instagram
Blac Chyna

"Dream's First day of Kindergarten," the 34-year-old captioned her Instagram post. "Proud mom moment."

Instagram
Tarek El Moussa

"Like many of you out there, today we dropped the little man off to first grade!" the HGTV star shared on Instagram. "Life is a wild ride and it's crazy how time flies!" 

Instagram
Cory Wharton

"First day of Kindergarten," The Challenge star wrote on Instagram. "Where is time going ??!! We all love you so much @thatsryderk & I'm so proud of you. Continue to be the big sister that you are, and continue to be the Ryder that everybody loves." 

Instagram
Al Roker

"I guess this is happening," the Today co-host wrote. "Taking the last one to college. So proud of one @nickroker155." 

Instagram
Ryan Dorsey

"Dear Summer, What happened? How'd you go so fast? Kindergarten just ended, Now we're in 1st grade class!?" the actor wrote. "My big boy. @joseydorsey I Love you so much !!" 

Instagram
Beverley Mitchell

"First day of school for real!" the actress told her followers. "Kenzie in 4th and Hutton in 2nd and Mayzie has us all to herself!! #backtoschool #schoolisinsession #school." 

Instagram
Arie Luyendyk Jr.

"Such a big week for @alessiluyendyk!" The Bachelor star wrote. "It was honestly hard to let go a little bit but she's happy and thriving!" 

Instagram
Amanda Stanton

"First day of 5th & 3rd grade," the Bachelor in Paradise star wrote on Instagram

Instagram
Allison Holker

"First day of 1st GRADE!!" the So You Think You Can Dance pro wrote. "Couldn't be more proud of this little guy!! My MADDOX has the biggest heart and brightest smile that he shares with everyone!! My Baby boy forever!! #firstgrade #firstdayofschool #thebossfamily #thebosshouse." 

Instagram
Odette Annable

"This girl. The one who made me a mama," the actress shared online. "Being on the spectrum for Charlie means that not everyone understands her, but those of you who do ( and you know who you are) are just the luckiest to have her love, because it's loyal and it's genuine. She's a special special little girl. I love you Charlie Mae, keep shining sweet girl. I've got you forever and ever." 

Instagram
Bristol Palin

"It's the backward cowgirl boots for me," the former Teen Mom star wrote online. "1st day of school for my babies."
 

Instagram
Sean Lowe

"First day of kindergarten for my boy!" The Bachelor star wrote. "He's got at least six years of school ahead of him so I hope he enjoys every day of it!"

Instagram
Chris Harrison

"Two days two kids moved into college @texaschristianuniversity," the former Bachelor host shared. "We are physically and emotionally exhausted! Thank God @laurenzima was there every step of the way. Lots of sweat, laughs and a few tears (mostly from me). So proud of both these kids." 

Instagram
Vanessa Lachey

"CAM!!! New Year! New School!" the Love Is Blind co-host said. "This kid is starting a new chapter and we are SOOO proud! Let's GO, Bud!" 

Instagram
Jessie James Decker

"Our sweet babies started school today!!!" the country singer shared with fans. "3rd grade and 1st! I can't believe how big they are getting." 

Instagram
Leah Messer

"We officially have a 4th grader," the Teen Mom 2 star wrote on Instagram. "@adalynncalvert." 

Instagram
Gina Kirschenheiter

"Kids are officially back to school and officially back to early bedtimes!" the Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote. "I'm officially back to early Netflix and chill time with @travis.mullen.85." 

Instagram
Melissa Joan Hart

"Thankful for friends that are teachers that will pull one aside and grab his obligatory first day of school pic because he can drive and snuck out of the house before you could snap one!" the actress wrote on Instagram. "#back2school Grades: 3rd, 11th and 8th." 

Instagram
Gleb Savchenko

"First day of school! @zlatasavchenko1 @oliviasavchenko," the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote online. "Love you my girls so so much and so proud of you both, have a blast." 

Instagram
Vanessa Lachey

"Back-To-School 2022!" the Love Is Blind co-host wrote on Instagram. "Time is flying by… and I'm truly not sure how I feel. It's bittersweet. Also, Camden is rubbing it in that he has an extra week of Summer off. I don't have the heart to tell him they get out a week earlier at the end of the year." 

Instagram
Dr. Heavenly Kimes

"Guess who is a SENIOR this year!!" the Married to Medicine star wrote. "@iamalaurak #proudmom #married2med #TeamDaddy." 

Instagram
Guy Fieri

"Does this look like the face of an 11th grader who is thrilled for his first day of school?" the Food Network star wrote. "Good luck champ." 

Instagram
Ali Fedotowsky

"When do your kids go back to school? I don't know why it's never dawned on me before that it's so different depending on what state you live in," The Bachelorette star wrote on Instagram. "Here in Nashville pretty much everyone goes back early/mid August." 

Instagram
Carly Waddell

"And just like that I have a kid in school," the Bachelor Nation member wrote to her followers. "How are all you parents doing out there right now?!?!?!?!?" 

photos
View More Photos From Celeb Kids Head Back to School 2022

Trending Stories

1

Nia Long's Fiancé Ime Udoka Speaks Out After Being Suspended as Coach

2

Nia Long Speaks Out After Fiancé Ime Udoka Is Suspended From Celtics

3

Kathy Hilton Throws Major Shade at Lisa Rinna After "Meltdown" Drama

4

JoJo Siwa Gets Her Hair Chopped Off by Girlfriend Avery Cyrus

5

Why Fans Think True Thompson Revealed Name of Kylie Jenner's Baby Boy

Latest News

Boston Celtics Address "Unfortunate" Ime Udoka Controversy

Khloe Kardashian "Still Crying" After True's First Day of Pre-K

Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Glimpse Into Daughter's Birthday Party

Noah Cyrus Joined by Billy Ray Cyrus on Song About Addiction Battle

Exclusive

See The Voice Contestant Wow the Judges With Billie Eilish Song

Exclusive

RHOA's Marlo Doubles Down on Claim Kandi Isn't as "Worldwide"

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Viral Bodysuit Is Finally Back in Stock