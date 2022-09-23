Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Glimpse Into Daughter's 13th Birthday Celebration

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are officially parents to a teenager.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer stars' daughter, Charlotte Grace Prinze, recently celebrated her 13th birthday with a relaxing spa day.

"My daughter told me she wanted a cocktails and caviar spa party for her 13 birthday… so we had to make that happen (well mocktails for the kids and cocktails for the moms)," Sarah wrote in a Sept. 22 Instagram post featuring a photo montage from the day. "Thank you to the incredible @organictogreen beauty spa for making my daughters dream party possible."

The actress, 45, credited the party idea to her friend, the late publicist Scout Masterson, who died on Sept. 11.

"This party was the brainchild of @scoutmasterson before we lost him a little over a week ago," she continued. "We knew you were there with us. And we love you."