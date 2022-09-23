These Original High School Musical Wildcats Will Return to East High for HSMTMTS Season 4

Watch : Corbin Bleu Talks Meta Return to High School Musical Franchise

The original Wildcats are heading back to East High.

That's right, several original cast members from the High School Musical film franchise are joining the ranks of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for season four, Disney+ announced Sept. 23.

So, which Wildcats will be joining the fray? For starters, we see the return of Corbin Bleu, who appeared in season three as a more "jaded" version of himself. But he'll be joined by on-screen love (and real-life BFF) Monique Coleman in addition to Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh. Could this be the reason some of the OG stars (cough cough, Zac Efron) have been spotted heading back to school? We'll have to wait and see.

So why, exactly, are all the actors returning to East High? Get your head in the game for this one: According to the streamer, HSMTMTS will see Disney resurrecting the beloved movie trilogy to make the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion. The movie will be shot on location, and the actors will be there, playing themselves as they resurrect their High School Musical roles. And if that's not complicated enough, the HSMTMTS stars will be playing featured extras in the revival. We're all in this together.