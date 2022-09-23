Noah Cyrus Joined by Billy Ray Cyrus on Emotional Song About Her Addiction Battle

Noah Cyrus' family has her back.
This past summer, the singer, sister of pop star Miley Cyrus, revealed she has been recovering from addictions to prescription pills since last 2020. The 22-year-old channeled her personal struggles in her new debut studio album, The Hardest Part, which includes the recently released single, "Noah (stand Still)," featuring her father Billy Ray Cyrus.
The song contains lyrics such as "When I turned 20, I was overcome / With the thought that I might not turn 21" and "Six months sober / But nothing much has changed / Life's not over but I'm feeling twice the pain / I'm not better but I'm not quite the same."
"Noah (Stand Still)" was written during Noah's early recovery from Xanax addiction, following a visit to her dad's home in Nashville, Columbia Records said in a statement. "As the world felt like it was crashing in on her, Billy Ray reminded Noah to feel the earth under her feet, get grounded with nature, and simply stand still."
The label continued, "That moment and those words of wisdom from her father were so life-changing for Noah, that she had it tattooed on her arm and wrote what became the opening track to her stellar debut album The Hardest Part."
Noah recalled her battle with addiction in a statement. "Soon after I started having all this music success I was introduced to downers, which gradually took over my life the next couple of years," she said. "By 2020 I was at my lowest low—I was suicidal and in an unhealthy co-dependent relationship. I was choosing drugs over my family, my friendships, myself—everything. And when the pandemic hit, it gave me an excuse to further isolate myself. Anxiety and depression fully consumed me."
She noted that she "finally had a moment of clarity" after the death of her grandmother, mom—Tish Cyrus' mother, Loretta Finley—in 2020. "When she died, I wanted to be there for my mom, but was so emotionally and physically gone. I felt an enormous amount of guilt and the whole situation made me re-assess a lot of my decisions the past few years."
Noah added, "Around the same time, I got out of my toxic relationship."
She reflected on that relationship in the May single "Mr. Percocet," which she revealed on Twitter was inspired by her "really turbulent and confusing" romance with a partner who "also struggled with substance abuse."
The "July" singer said that after their breakup, she "weighed out my options—life or death."
She added, "I wanted to find purpose and hope. So, I chose life. I called everyone I needed to and asked for help. I did the work to get off the pills. December 15, 2022 will be my 2nd year anniversary."
The singer, who plans to embark on a tour starting Oct. 4, concluded her statement on a hopeful note, sharing, "I'm experiencing happiness and joy for the first time since I was a little kid."