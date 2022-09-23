Nia Long Speaks Out After Fiancé Ime Udoka Is Suspended From Celtics

Watch : Kevin Hart & Kobe Bryant Went to Basketball Camp Together

Nia Long is ready to speak out about the drama surrounding her fiancé, Ime Udoka.

Following Ime's suspension as head coach of the Boston Celtics for violating team rules, the Best Man actress shared a statement, via her rep Shannon Barr, thanking everyone for their love during this time.

"The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," she said in a statement to E! News Sept. 23. "I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."

Nia's statement comes one day after the Celtics announced Ime would be suspended for the upcoming 2022-2023 basketball season for "violations of team policies" in a Sept. 22 statement.

"A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date," the organization added. "The suspension takes effect immediately."

Hours before the team's statement, ESPN, citing multiple sources, reported that Ime was facing disciplinary action for allegedly having "an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff."