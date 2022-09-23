Khloe Kardashian Reveals What Gives Her the Most Anxiety in Must-See Kardashians Teaser

In a new teaser showcasing the second season of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian revealed what makes her the most anxious. See what the Good American founder had to say.

Watch: Khloe Kardashian REVEALS 2nd Son With Tristan

Strutting the red carpet isn't always a walk in the park—just ask Khloe Kardashian.
 
In a new teaser for the second season of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old revealed that having to appear on a red carpet during big events "gives me the most anxiety." To be fair, the specific red carpet event Khloe was referring to in this case was none other than the 2022 Met Gala, which she attended for the first time earlier this year. (The teaser also featured looks from sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner from the big night).
 
However, it's not a feeling Kim could relate to as she responded to Khloe's admission by sharing she feels quite the opposite about walking red carpets, noting that they are her "dream come true."
 
But it's worth noting that this isn't the first time Khloe has shared that the first Monday in May event made her quite uneasy. Although she did amazing (sweetie) when she walked up the infamous steps in a gold floor-length Moschino gown on May 2, Khloe later revealed just how nervous she felt beneath her outer chic.

photos
Khloe Kardashian's Lion-Themed Baby Shower for Her Son

"Am I supposed to admit that I almost had a heart attack on that carpet tonight?" she tweeted on May 3, adding that her "anxiety was through the roof."

However, the family's show-stopping Met Gala looks weren't the only topics of conversation fans caught a glimpse of within the new teaser—we also got a peek at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker getting ready for their big wedding in Italy (which took place in late May).
 
Take a look at what's in store for the second season in the clip above.
 
The Kardashians airs on Hulu.

