Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Restock Alert: Get This TikTok-Famous Sculpting Bodysuit Before It Sells Out Again

The viral bodysuits you've seen all over TikTok and Instagram are finally back in stock. The Sculpting Bodysuit from Kim Kardashian's clothing brand SKMS has sold out many times over, but if you want to see what all the social media hype is about you finally have your chance.
No matter what your aesthetic is, you need this bodysuit in your life. It's the ideal layering piece to wear under sweaters and blazers. Plus, it's so cute by itself if you just want to rock it as a top. This bodysuit makes it so much easier for me to fit into those jeans I always have trouble zipping up. The fit is just unreal. It gives me that smoothing sculpt that I want without feeling constricted. Rock this with trousers, jeans, skirts, or sweats.
The SKIMS Sculpting Bodysuit is back on September 23, 2022, at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT.
SKIMS Sculpting Bodysuit
This must-have bodysuit is available in nine colors with sizes ranging from XXS to 5X. You can also get another version of the sculpting bodysuit with a thong bottom.
Need additional info before you shop? Here are some reviews from happy SKIMS shoppers.
SKIMS Sculpting Bodysuit Reviews
A shopper gushed, "Magic! This is incredible! So comfortable and really gives you a nice shape! Hugs all the right places. Feels so light! I feel naked. 100% will be buying more!"
Another raved, "Best shapewear ever! This bodysuit is so good- I bought more! The low back, and thong, mixed with a high waist, make this the perfect piece to put under almost anything! This piece is very supportive and is something that I give 10/10 for!"
Someone else reviewed, "This is great for those days you need a little extra support. I love this bodysuit and I wish I could have 100 of them right now. Every piece I have purchased from SKIMS has been perfect. Will be purchasing more."
A shopper declared, "The best! This bodysuit clinches you in all the right places. I am a huge fan of shapewear and this one is just so seamless under every outfit."
A SKIMS customer said, "The best bodysuit ever! I bought 2 of these (cocoa & onyx) and wasn't sure if I could fit into them when I first unpacked them but they fit like a glove! Make sure to wear yours from the legs up for a smoother experience. It feels like I'm wearing nothing while I'm still snatched af!!!"
