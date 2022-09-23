Why Fans Think True Thompson Accidentally Revealed the Name of Kylie Jenner's Baby Boy

Watch : Khloe Kardashian REVEALS 2nd Son With Tristan

Did Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson just reveal the name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby boy?

That what TikToker Marissa Spagnoli thinks. In a Sept. 22 video, the content creator shared a theory about whether True accidentally dropped the moniker during the season two premiere of The Kardashians.

The social media user pointed to a clip from the episode where Khloe FaceTimes True after welcoming her son via surrogate in July. Upon seeing her new sibling, the 4-year-old greets him by saying, "Hi, Snowy!" And while Khloe makes it clear to True "his name is not Snowy," Marissa wondered if it could be the name of Kylie's son, saying it would go with the name of her daughter Stormi Webster.

"Snowy? Snowy and Stormi!" Marissa said. "Snowy baby! It has a ring."