Nordstrom Rack Puffers on Sale for 77% Off: Sam Edelman, Apparis, BCBGeneration, and More Top Brands

Depending on where you live, puffer season is right around the corner. If you are hesitant about shopping early because you want to wait for coats to go on sale, that's understandable because that's usually the case. However, I have some good news for my fellow fashion enthusiasts. There is a major sale on outerwear at Nordstrom Rack.
Nordstrom Rack shoppers can save 77% on puffers and parkas from Free People, Michael Kors, Guess, Sam Edelman, Kenneth Cole, Levi's, Apparis, and more of your favorite brands. It's never too early to get your shop on. Bundle up in style with these can't-miss discounts.
Michael Kors Puffer Jacket Deals
Michael Kors Water-Resistant Faux Fur Trim Belted Puffer Jacket
Bundle up in this bright pink, quilted puffer coat, which has faux fur trim and an ultra-flattering belted waist. If pink isn't your vibe, you can also get this coat in black, white, and navy.
Free People Puffer Jacket Deals
Free People We the Free Duvet Bomber Jacket
Stay warm in this bomber jacket that's more essentially a wearable duvet.
Guess Puffer Jacket Deals
Guess Quilted Puffer Jacket
This fitted puffer jacket has zipped pockets for secure storage. It's on sale in 14 beautiful colors.
Kenneth Cole Puffer Jacket Deals
Kenneth Cole Cire Hooded Puffer Jacket
Stand out from the crowd when you wear this brightly hued funnel-neck puffer. You can also get this style in hot pink and red.
Sam Edelman Puffer Jacket Deals
Sam Edelman Quilted Faux Leather Jacket
This quilted, faux leather jacket brings some polish and sophistication to your wardrobe. Rock this in ivory, olive green, or black.
Sam Edelman Quilted Trench Boat
If you wanted a quilted puffer and you like a trench coat look, this is the perfect style for you.
Apparis Puffer Jacket Deals
Apparis Liliane Faux Leather Quilted Jacket
This buttery-soft faux leather quilted jacket will elevate your wardrobe.
Cole Haan Puffer Jacket Deals
Cole Haan Bib Insert Down & Feather Fill Coat
This long puffer has an extra level of cozy warmth with its bib insert. This style is on sale in three colorways at Nordstrom Rack.
BCBGeneration Puffer Jacket Deals
BCBGeneration Pillow Puffer Jacket
This pillowy soft puffer is mint to be in your wardrobe.
Levi's Puffer Jacket Deals
Levi's Quilted Bomber Jacket
This diamond-quilted jacket is perfect for those brisk fall days. It comes in five colors.
