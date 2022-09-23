Nordstrom Rack Puffers on Sale for 77% Off: Sam Edelman, Apparis, BCBGeneration, and More Top Brands

Bundle up in style with these major discounts on puffers and parkas from Nordstrom Rack.

By Marenah Dobin Sep 23, 2022 11:00 AMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingE! Insider ShopDaily DealsFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop FashionE! Insider
E! Insider Shop: Puffer Jacket DealsWestend61 / LUPE RODRIGUEZ/Getty Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Depending on where you live, puffer season is right around the corner. If you are hesitant about shopping early because you want to wait for coats to go on sale, that's understandable because that's usually the case. However, I have some good news for my fellow fashion enthusiasts. There is a major sale on outerwear at Nordstrom Rack.

Nordstrom Rack shoppers can save 77% on puffers and parkas from Free People, Michael Kors, Guess, Sam Edelman, Kenneth Cole, Levi's, Apparis, and more of your favorite brands. It's never too early to get your shop on. Bundle up in style with these can't-miss discounts.

read
Get These $130 Sam Edelman Heels for $35, Plus 73% Off Deals on Boots, Flats, Loafers, and More

Michael Kors Puffer Jacket Deals

Michael Kors Water-Resistant Faux Fur Trim Belted Puffer Jacket

Bundle up in this bright pink, quilted puffer coat, which has faux fur trim and an ultra-flattering belted waist. If pink isn't your vibe, you can also get this coat in black, white, and navy.

$200
$95
Nordstrom Rack

Trending Stories

1

Nia Long's Fiancé Ime Udoka Speaks Out After Being Suspended as Coach

2

Kathy Hilton Throws Major Shade at Lisa Rinna After "Meltdown" Drama

3

JoJo Siwa Gets Her Hair Chopped Off by Girlfriend Avery Cyrus

Free People Puffer Jacket Deals

Free People We the Free Duvet Bomber Jacket

Stay warm in this bomber jacket that's more essentially a wearable duvet.

$148
$75
Nordstrom Rack

Guess Puffer Jacket Deals

Guess Quilted Puffer Jacket

This fitted puffer jacket has zipped pockets for secure storage. It's on sale in 14 beautiful colors.

$150
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Kenneth Cole Puffer Jacket Deals

Kenneth Cole Cire Hooded Puffer Jacket

Stand out from the crowd when you wear this brightly hued funnel-neck puffer. You can also get this style in hot pink and red.

$175
$70
Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman Puffer Jacket Deals

Sam Edelman Quilted Faux Leather Jacket

This quilted, faux leather jacket brings some polish and sophistication to your wardrobe. Rock this in ivory, olive green, or black.

$160
$70
Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman Quilted Trench Boat

If you wanted a quilted puffer and you like a trench coat look, this is the perfect style for you.

$160
$80
Nordstrom Rack

Apparis Puffer Jacket Deals

Apparis Liliane Faux Leather Quilted Jacket

This buttery-soft faux leather quilted jacket will elevate your wardrobe.

$365
$180
Nordstrom Rack

Cole Haan Puffer Jacket Deals

Cole Haan Bib Insert Down & Feather Fill Coat

This long puffer has an extra level of cozy warmth with its bib insert. This style is on sale in three colorways at Nordstrom Rack.

$350
$99
Nordstrom Rack

BCBGeneration Puffer Jacket Deals

BCBGeneration Pillow Puffer Jacket

This pillowy soft puffer is mint to be in your wardrobe.

$198
$89
Nordstrom Rack

Levi's Puffer Jacket Deals

Levi's Quilted Bomber Jacket

This diamond-quilted jacket is perfect for those brisk fall days. It comes in five colors.

$120
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Still in the mood to shop? These are the 30 most-loved fall favorites from Amazon with thousands of 5-Star reviews.

Trending Stories

1

Nia Long's Fiancé Ime Udoka Speaks Out After Being Suspended as Coach

2

Kathy Hilton Throws Major Shade at Lisa Rinna After "Meltdown" Drama

3

JoJo Siwa Gets Her Hair Chopped Off by Girlfriend Avery Cyrus

4

The Goldbergs Mourn Jeff Garlin’s Murray in Season 10 Premiere

5

A Complete Guide to the Don't Worry Darling Drama

Latest News

Why Fans Think True Thompson Revealed Name of Kylie Jenner's Baby Boy

A Complete Guide to the Don't Worry Darling Drama

Exclusive

The One Thing Anthony Mackie Wants to See as Captain America

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Star Cherry Valentine Dead at 28

Nordstrom Rack Puffers on Sale for 77% Off: Sam Edelman & More Brands

An $8 Hand Cream With 64,100+ 5-Star Reviews Revived My Dry Hands

Gwyneth Paltrow Poses in Bikini & Embraces "Wrinkles" Before 50th Bday