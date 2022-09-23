Nia Long's Fiancé Ime Udoka Speaks Out After Being Suspended as Boston Celtics Coach

Watch : Kim Kardashian Congratulates Tristan Thompson on $19M Celtics Deal

Ime Udoka is benched.

The professional basketball coach, who has been engaged to actress Nia Long since 2015, was suspended from his role as Head Coach of the Boston Celtics, the team announced on Sept. 22.

Udoka was suspended for the 2022-2023 season, effective immediately, due to "violations of team policies," the Celtics' statement read. It added, "A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date."

Following the news, Udoka gave a statement to ESPN reporter Malika Andrews to address the situation and take accountability.

"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," he said. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision."

His message concluded, "Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."

Before joining the Celtics last year, he coached for the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs.