My Hands Were So Dry I Scratched My Cheek Washing My Face Until I Found This $8 Cream

I talk a lot with my hands and I've been getting biweekly manicures for as long as I can remember. I'm very self-conscious when I wave, shake hands, and pose for photos because I've been bothered by my dry, cracked hands. When you're embarrassed by dry skin, it's so hard not to think about other people's silent reactions. It got to a point where I would see post-proposal photos showcasing an engagement ring and immediately think "I could never take a photo like this" because of my dry skin and I am so single that this is silly to worry about. I've tried so many creams, oils, balms, hot wax treatments, and special soaps that supposedly don't dry out your hands.

When I go to the nail salon, my manicurist often greets me with "it's not as bad as last time," while she examined my hands. Without saying much else, I knew exactly what she was referring to, my dry, peeling skin. It got so bad that I actually left a visible scratch on my cheek while I was washing my face. Eventually, I bought O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream for Extremely Dry, Cracked Hands. I figured I might as well try it since it's only $8. Plus, it has 64,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

When I got the cream in the mail, I was disappointed before I even opened it because it's a small container. However, I soon realized that a little bit goes a long way. I just needed the tiniest bit of product to see a near-immediate difference. The cream absorbs very quickly too, which is nice since I don't want to waste my time waiting around for moisturizer to do its thing.

If you've tried everything to no avail, give this hand cream a shot. A little bit goes a long way and it's been such a game-changer for me.